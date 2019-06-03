The Stand for Apple's New $4,999 Pro Display Costs an Extra $999

Monday June 3, 2019 2:57 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today unveiled the Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a super-wide, off-axis viewing angle.


Apple's press release:
The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall.
The display will be available in the fall, starting at $4,999, but that price doesn't include the stand. If you want the display to come on Apple's stand, as it is shown in official product images, that'll cost an extra $999. Unsurprisingly, the reaction to this news has been quite strong across social media.


The display will accompany Apple's all-new modular Mac Pro, which will also be available in the fall starting at $5,999.

riverfreak
43 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
I loved how the audience collectively gasped when it was revealed not only that the stand was sold separately — but that it cost $999.
Kobayagi
40 minutes ago at 03:02 pm
That's why I'm planning ahead. :p




ps It does come with a stand! It's a 'normal' one like you get on a iMac.

zorinlynx
35 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
My question is, why is Apple doing this? You'd think they know this would result in bad press for basically no good reason. They're not going to sell many of these displays, so they're likely not going to make much profit selling these stands.

What's their angle here? Are they really this tone deaf?
dwright1974
42 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
The ultimate dongle
Unity451
43 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
Thieves... that's what they've become. Dirty thieves.
dazz87
32 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Rumors has it that next year model will not come without the power cord. Power cord is an extra $199.99...........
inhalexhale1
34 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
The cost of the stand used to be the cost of the Thunderbolt Display!
jsmith189
42 minutes ago at 03:00 pm

I loved how the audience collectively gasped when it was revealed not only that the stand was sold separately — but that it cost $999.


They were livid, and ole boy scurried off stage. Hilarious.
gaximus
41 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
I literally LOLed when they announced this, and so did the audience, so much so the presenter wasn't able to continue. This is something that Apple wouldn't normally announce in a Keynote.
Resseh
41 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
A near perfect WWDC until the stand price announcement
