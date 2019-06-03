The Stand for Apple's New $4,999 Pro Display Costs an Extra $999

Apple's press release:
The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall.The display will be available in the fall, starting at $4,999, but that price doesn't include the stand. If you want the display to come on Apple's stand, as it is shown in official product images, that'll cost an extra $999. Unsurprisingly, the reaction to this news has been quite strong across social media.
everyone was freaking out about a $999 iPhone was but now apple is really out here selling a monitor stand seperately for an extra $999 pic.twitter.com/yOwiedDgLe— Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) June 3, 2019
You spend $5,999 on a monitor and it includes no way to mount it out of the box. Wanna put it on a VESA stand? $199. Want to put it on Apple’s stand? $999.— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) June 3, 2019
The *stand* for Apple’s new monitor will cost $999. That’s the cost for the stand. THE STAND— Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) June 3, 2019
apple really charging $999 for a monitor stand pic.twitter.com/M9CbNMuWVh— T9 (@Thafnine) June 3, 2019
The display will accompany Apple's all-new modular Mac Pro, which will also be available in the fall starting at $5,999.