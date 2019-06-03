iOS 13 is Compatible With iPhone SE and Later, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Not Supported

Monday June 3, 2019 1:09 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Contrary to multiple rumors that circulated ahead of when iOS 13 was announced, the new operating system is indeed compatible with many older iPhones, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are not supported.


Apple's list of compatible devices confirms that iOS 13 is compatible with all of these iPhones:
The new iPadOS, which is basically iOS 13 but for the iPad, is also compatible with a wide range of older devices.
  • All iPad Pros
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2
Apple says that iOS 13, like iOS 12, brings some major performance improvements to our devices, so we can perhaps expect to see better speeds even on older devices. Apps have faster launch times, app download sizes have been reduced, and on TrueDepth devices, Face ID is up to 30 percent faster.

Right now, iOS 13 is available for registered developers, but Apple plans to make a public beta available this July. The update will launch to the public in the fall.

Avatar
AnonMac50
51 minutes ago at 01:16 pm

Don’t forget to mention the 6s and 6s Plus!
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
benshive
51 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Are you kidding me?! I can't run iOS 13 on my iPhone 3G. Apple and their planned obsolescence :mad:
/s
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
QCassidy352
50 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

I also have to say RIP iPhone 6S, one of the best iPhones they have ever made, along with the iPhone 4....

The 6s is supported. It’s on apple’s list in the graphic above. Macrumors’ list omits it by mistake.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
AnonMac50
50 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

I also have to say RIP iPhone 6S, one of the best iPhones they have ever made, along with the iPhone 4....


6s is still supported:)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
iDento
54 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
iPad Air 2 will never die.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
playaproved
50 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Looks like only devices with 2GB+ RAM are sticking around.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
hotstreaks
50 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
nice. now i get to keep the SE. and if an edge-to-edge SE comes out next year, i would upgrade. thanks apple for supporting the SE and 6S models of iphone.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
50 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
I'm not at all happy with what they've done on the Mac (especially if the Mac Pro 5,1 was dropped in Catalina), but these requirements for iOS are fine.

I also have to say RIP iPhone 6S, one of the best iPhones they have ever made, along with the iPhone 4....

iPhone 6s is still supported as shown in the screenshot.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
40 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
iPad mini 4 with A8 and Air 2 (A8X) still supported, since both have 2GB RAM.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
52 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
I also have to say RIP iPhone 6S, one of the best iPhones they have ever made, along with the iPhone 4....
Rating: 3 Votes
