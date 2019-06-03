iOS 13 is Compatible With iPhone SE and Later, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Not Supported

Contrary to multiple rumors that circulated ahead of when iOS 13
was announced, the new operating system is indeed compatible with many older iPhones, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are not supported.
Apple's list of compatible devices confirms that iOS 13 is compatible with all of these iPhones:
The new iPadOS, which is basically iOS 13 but for the iPad
, is also compatible with a wide range of older devices.
- All iPad Pros
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
Apple says that iOS 13, like iOS 12
, brings some major performance improvements to our devices, so we can perhaps expect to see better speeds even on older devices. Apps have faster launch times, app download sizes have been reduced, and on TrueDepth devices, Face ID is up to 30 percent faster.
Right now, iOS 13 is available for registered developers, but Apple plans to make a public beta available this July. The update will launch to the public in the fall.