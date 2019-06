Apple today at WWDC 2019 announced that Apple News + will be expanding to the United Kingdom and Australia in iOS 13 Apple News + is currently available in the United States for $9.99 per month and in Canada for $12.99 per month. The service, based on Apple's acquisition of Texture, provides unlimited access to hundreds of digital magazines and newspapers.Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote is underway. Stay tuned for updates…