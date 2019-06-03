Apple Launches New Apple Watch Bands in Summer Colors, Plus New Pride Band

Monday June 3, 2019 1:27 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Alongside new versions of iOS, watchOS, macOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, Apple today announced the launch of new Apple Watch bands that have been refreshed with summer colors. Apple debuts new band colors with almost all of its events, and today's event was no exception.

There are new Sport Bands available in Cornflower (blue), Dragon Fruit (dark pink), and Canary Yellow. All of the Sport Bands are available in 40/44mm size options and are priced at $49.


New Sport Loops, also priced at $49, are available in Cornflower, Dragon Fruit, and Canary Yellow too.


Apple has also made a new Pride version of the Sport Loop available in a rainbow of colors, marking the launch of the first Pride Sport Loop band to date.


All of these new bands are available for order starting today and will be in Apple retail stores later this week.

Avatar
chrono1081
27 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

Gay Pride Bands yay!!! Can't wait for other locally inclusive, non-threatened, minority watch bands!! If you don't support this watch band then your homophobic!


Grow up dude, seriously. Go find a hobby.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
BF1M
29 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Finally a Pride band I like. I’m guessing at this point the woven nylon style is done for good for all bands. Good riddance; they were never very comfortable.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
-DMN-
30 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Gay Pride Bands yay!!! Can't wait for other locally inclusive, non-threatened, minority watch bands!! If you don't support this watch band then your homophobic!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
-DMN-
21 minutes ago at 01:44 pm

Grow up dude, seriously. Go find a hobby.

Don't fret! I'm grown... Don't like someone elses opinion??, Then a forum might not be your safe place.
Rating: 1 Votes
