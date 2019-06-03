Apple Launches New Apple Watch Bands in Summer Colors, Plus New Pride Band

There are new Sport Bands available in Cornflower (blue), Dragon Fruit (dark pink), and Canary Yellow. All of the Sport Bands are available in 40/44mm size options and are priced at $49.
New Sport Loops, also priced at $49, are available in Cornflower, Dragon Fruit, and Canary Yellow too.
Apple has also made a new Pride version of the Sport Loop available in a rainbow of colors, marking the launch of the first Pride Sport Loop band to date.
All of these new bands are available for order starting today and will be in Apple retail stores later this week.