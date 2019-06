Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Catalina

Apple's upcoming macOS Catalina update will be able to run on a wide range of Macs, dating back to 2012. Apple on its Catalina website today shared a list of all the Macs that will be able to run the new software.Compatible Macs are listed below:These are all of the same Macs that were able to run macOS Mojave , with the exception of the mid-2010 Mac Pro , which will not be getting the update.macOS Catalina is currently available to registered developers, who can download the software using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences with the proper profile installed. Apple plans to make Catalina available to public beta testers in July, and the software will launch officially in the fall.