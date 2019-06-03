Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Catalina

Monday June 3, 2019 1:34 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's upcoming macOS Catalina update will be able to run on a wide range of Macs, dating back to 2012. Apple on its Catalina website today shared a list of all the Macs that will be able to run the new software.


Compatible Macs are listed below:
These are all of the same Macs that were able to run macOS Mojave, with the exception of the mid-2010 Mac Pro, which will not be getting the update.

macOS Catalina is currently available to registered developers, who can download the software using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences with the proper profile installed. Apple plans to make Catalina available to public beta testers in July, and the software will launch officially in the fall.

UKPoliticsGuy
44 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Macbook Pro, Late 2013 users rejoice!
magicschoolbus
42 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
2012 classic MBP still going strong. What a beast. It just won’t die.
jcswim312
44 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
I’m not upgrading because I use Aperture which is not compatible with this version so I’ll be staying on Mojave..
rednif
31 minutes ago at 01:49 pm

2012 classic MBP still going strong. What a beast. It just won’t die.


*cries in 2011*
lysingur
44 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Glad to see my MacBook Pro is still chugging along all these years.
trusso
26 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Bad form, Apple. I know you've just released a new Mac Pro (albeit, one that's out of the ordinary user's price range), but for those who just upgraded their 2010-2012 cMP graphics cards last year with the expectation of a few more years of updates... :oops:

Shameful.
neuropsychguy
23 minutes ago at 01:57 pm

Bad form, Apple. I know you've just released a new Mac Pro (albeit, one that's out of the ordinary user's price range), but for those who just upgraded their 2010-2012 cMP graphics cards last year with the expectation of a few more years of updates... :oops:

Shameful.

You'll still get updates, just not the newest version of macOS. It's always hard when hardware is left behind but it's inevitable.
