Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Catalina

Compatible Macs are listed below:
- 2015 MacBook and later
- 2012 iMac and later
- 2012 MacBook Air and later
- 2017 iMac Pro and later
- 2012 MacBook Pro and later
- 2013 Mac Pro and later
- 2012 Mac mini and later
macOS Catalina is currently available to registered developers, who can download the software using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences with the proper profile installed. Apple plans to make Catalina available to public beta testers in July, and the software will launch officially in the fall.