Along with the announcement of the latest Apple Watch software, watchOS 6 , Apple today confirmed which previous-generation Apple Watch models will be compatible with the 2019 software update.Essentially, the only Apple Watch not compatible with watchOS 6 is the original "Series 0" device from 2015. Every Apple Watch that will support watchOS 6 can be seen below:Notably, watchOS 6 will also require an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later. In terms of Apple Watch compatibility, these are the same models that watchOS 5 supports.Like other updates announced today, watchOS 6 is available to Apple Developer Program members starting today, and all of the new features will launch to the public this fall. Apple does not offer watchOS as a public beta.