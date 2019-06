Apple at WWDC 2019 today made a series of augmented reality announcements headlined by ARKit 3.ARKit 3 features a new immersive "People Occlusion" feature that allows virtual objects to be placed in front and behind people in real time, as Mojang demonstrated on stage with a preview of its augmented reality game Minecraft Earth.Apple's new RealityKit SDK provides developers with tools for photorealistic rendering, environment and camera effects, animation, physics, and more.Stay tuned for updates…