Apple Unveils New Photo Browsing and Editing Features Coming With iOS 13

The new photo editing features allow users to more easily see their settings at a glance and make adjustments by tapping and dragging. The changes are also coming to video, which will allow users to rotate a video in the edit screen.
Apple says Portrait Lightning has also been taken to a new level, by allowing users to adjust the intensity of the lighting effect to virtually move light closer or further from the subject.
In the Photos app, a new browsing interface allows you to organize and search your pictures more easily, and the app will employ advanced AI to create new layouts of multiple shots whenever you view them.
Videos will play automatically upon selection, while new Days and Years features let you see collections of images in a more organized and chronological manner.
More to follow...