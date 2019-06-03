Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
First Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS Now Available for Registered Developers
The iOS 13 beta testing period will allow Apple to work out bugs ahead of the software's release and it will let developers build iOS 13 and iPadOS features into their apps ahead of the software's public release. One of the major announcements today was the split between iOS 13 and iPadOS, with iPadOS being a new dedicated operating system that runs on the iPad.
Registered developers can download the initial iOS 13 and iPadOS betas from Apple's Developer Center using iTunes. After that, subsequent betas should be available over the air.
Like all major updates introduced at WWDC, iOS 13 is a major overhaul to the iOS operating system. There's a long-awaited Dark Mode feature available for the first time, fulfilling the wishes of many iPhone and iPad users.
iOS 13, like iOS 12, has a number of optimizations that make app download sizes smaller, reduce launch times, and make Face ID way faster on Face ID-enabled devices.
The Photos app features an updated layout with better curation of various photo moments throughout the years, with more intelligent organization and revamped, enhanced editing tools.
There's a new swipe-based keyboard option, and Portrait Lighting adjustments can now be made right in the Camera app. You can also move light closer or further away to adjust the way your photos look. There's a new Find My app for finding your iPhone or Mac even when there's no WiFi or Cellular collection.
Multitasking updates have come to the iPad, and there have been major updates to a number of apps. There are new features in Mail for organizational purposes, a new Find My app for locating your lost devices or your friends, and a new look for Reminders.
Only registered developers are able to download the iOS 13 beta at this time. As Apple has done in the past, a public beta for public beta testers will be provided in July after the software has gone through a couple rounds of developer testing.
Beta testing for iOS 13 will last for several months as Apple fixes bugs and refines new features. The update will see a public launch in September 2019 alongside new iPhones.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
No listed device compatibility yet! So maybe someone with dev dl access can list which devices are supported if it's all iOS12 supported devices or only a subset..
No listed device compatibility yet! So maybe someone with dev dl access can list which devices are supported if it's all iOS12 supported devices or only a subset..
For iOS: iPhone 6S (and SE) up to iPhone XS. No more 5S and 6/6 Plus support!!
Talk about longevity.
[ Read All Comments ]