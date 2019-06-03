Apple's New iPadOS Software Includes Mouse Support as an Accessibility Option

Monday June 3, 2019 2:37 PM PDT by Juli Clover
As rumored, iPadOS introduces mouse support for the first time, allowing a USB mouse to be connected to an iPad for the first time.

Mouse support is not a standard feature, but is instead available as an AssistiveTouch option within the Accessibility settings on your iOS device. According to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who discovered the feature, it also works with the Apple Magic Trackpad.


As with other AssistiveTouch features, the mouse cursor on the display looks similar to the touch target normally in iOS, simulating a finger touch with a mouse instead.


Though this is an Accessibility option at the current time and may not have the best user experience compared to touch, Apple could further implement mouse support in future updates, making it a more mainstream option.

iPadOS, the operating system that runs on the iPad, also has many other new features like updates to multitasking, improved gestures, and more, and going forward, it will be independent of iOS, though it still includes all of the iOS 13 features.

Avatar
stiligFox
58 minutes ago at 02:39 pm
Oh heck yeah! This is a very very long time coming! It looks a little clumsy with that cursor, but this would make an iPad almost sure computer replacement for me now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TMRJIJ
55 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
Never seen the point in adding a mouse to a Touch-based device. At least the Surface fanboys will stop complaining, I guess...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Heineken
51 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
Awesome wwdc.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Abazigal
57 minutes ago at 02:41 pm
So Bluetooth mice won’t work, and you have to plug in a mouse via a usb cable?

Ah well, tough luck with the Apple mouse and its underbelly charging port...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Tuckrat
41 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
I gotta ask - why couldn't they do Bluetooth connectivity? I mean really, who uses a corded mouse these days? I guess they want cords hanging out of iPads like we have USB-C dongles hanging out of our MacBook Pros. If Swiftpoint can implement a Bluetooth mouse that works with certain iPad apps that have the driver built in (like Jump remote desktop), why can't Apple do it at the iOS level? SMH...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
smartbot
58 minutes ago at 02:39 pm
Now if they will just allow you to change the cursor...
Rating: 1 Votes
