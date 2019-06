Apple at WWDC 2019 today announced that the HomePod is gaining Handoff support , allowing users to place an iPhone near the HomePod to hand over music, podcast, or a phone call.Apple also announced that AirPods are getting a new Audio Sharing feature, allowing users to share a song or movie with a friend with just a tap.Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote is underway. Stay tuned for updates…