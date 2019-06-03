Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Here's the New iOS 13 Volume Indicator
The new volume interface takes up much less room on the display, expanding from a small bar at the side of the display when you first press the volume up or down buttons into an even thinner bar as you keep adjusting the volume.
In portrait mode, this new volume HUD is located at the left side of the iOS device, both on the Home screen and within apps.
When you're adjusting the volume with the iPhone held in landscape mode with a landscape mode app, the volume interface appears at the top of the display.
I guess that's better... #ios13 volume control pic.twitter.com/wdoM0bNyTx— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 3, 2019
In landscape #ios13 volume control pic.twitter.com/vtG1S3uPqX— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 3, 2019
An updated volume interface is a feature that iOS users have been wanting for years, and iOS 13 definitely delivers a more streamlined volume experience that should be a relief for those tired of seeing a giant volume indicator in the middle of the display.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Still hard to believe they kept the monster volume indicator for so long.It was iconic though lol
Never understood the hate for the previous volume HUD. Not that I mind this new one, either. It's just a volume indicator, people!
I hate the current one. It's incredibly annoying to be watching a video, needing to adjust the volume, and having the center of the screen covered. This will be a huge improvement.
I don't think this is the perfect solution, but this is already so much better than what we have now.
And for those asking, I just never really cared a ton. It went away after a while, and I just personally didn't mind it, but this can really be a welcome change. This will be one of those things that I use another OS and say "Shoot, why was this ever a thing?"
That red clock better not be a thing.
That only appears when recording the screen.
[ Read All Comments ]