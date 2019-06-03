New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Here's the New iOS 13 Volume Indicator

Monday June 3, 2019 3:52 pm PDT by Juli Clover
As rumored, the new iOS 13 update (and the new iPadOS update) feature an updated volume HUD, which is less obtrusive than the previous volume control option that's been in iOS forever.

The new volume interface takes up much less room on the display, expanding from a small bar at the side of the display when you first press the volume up or down buttons into an even thinner bar as you keep adjusting the volume.


In portrait mode, this new volume HUD is located at the left side of the iOS device, both on the Home screen and within apps.

When you're adjusting the volume with the iPhone held in landscape mode with a landscape mode app, the volume interface appears at the top of the display.




An updated volume interface is a feature that iOS users have been wanting for years, and iOS 13 definitely delivers a more streamlined volume experience that should be a relief for those tired of seeing a giant volume indicator in the middle of the display.

Avatar
Populus
1 hour ago at 03:57 pm
I like it, but I’d prefer it to be always narrow.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
motm95
1 hour ago at 03:57 pm
Still hard to believe they kept the monster volume indicator for so long.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
EtherealX
1 hour ago at 03:58 pm

Still hard to believe they kept the monster volume indicator for so long.

It was iconic though lol
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
1 hour ago at 03:55 pm
It's an improvement but Instagram's is still the best.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
trusso
1 hour ago at 03:56 pm
Never understood the hate for the previous volume HUD. Not that I mind this new one, either. It's just a volume indicator, people!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Dimwhit
58 minutes ago at 04:11 pm

Never understood the hate for the previous volume HUD. Not that I mind this new one, either. It's just a volume indicator, people!


I hate the current one. It's incredibly annoying to be watching a video, needing to adjust the volume, and having the center of the screen covered. This will be a huge improvement.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 03:55 pm
I hope you'll be able to set it so it's just the thinner bar every time. Still an improvement though.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
JohnApples
1 hour ago at 04:05 pm
As someone who games on the iPhone, the volume indicator is especially annoying. I don't care if it only lasted a couple of seconds- having a giant block pop up dead-center on your screen every single time you want to adjust the volume was a horrible UI choice.

I don't think this is the perfect solution, but this is already so much better than what we have now.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
TheBensonBoy
1 hour ago at 03:56 pm
I personally never really cared about the HUD change. But after seeing this? Yeah, I could totally get used to it.

And for those asking, I just never really cared a ton. It went away after a while, and I just personally didn't mind it, but this can really be a welcome change. This will be one of those things that I use another OS and say "Shoot, why was this ever a thing?"
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
koifish22
44 minutes ago at 04:25 pm

That red clock better not be a thing.


That only appears when recording the screen.
Rating: 1 Votes

