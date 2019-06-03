Apple's New iPadOS Software Includes Additional Keyboard Shortcuts

During its WWDC keynote, Apple revealed that Safari for iPadOS will include about 30 additional shortcuts, including the following:
- Use default font size in Reader (Command + 0)
- Open link in background (Command + tap)
- Toggle downloads (Command + Alt/Option)
- Open link in new window (Command + Alt + tap)
- Use selection for Find (Command + E)
- Email this page (Command + I)
- Open link in new tab (Command + Shift + tap)
- Decrease Reader text size (Command + -)
- Zoom in (Command + +)
- Zoom out (Command + -)
- Save webpage (Command + S)
- Change focused element (Alt/Option + tab)
- Focus Smart Search field (Command + Alt/Option + F)
- Dismiss web view in app (Command + W)
- Increase Reader text size (Command + +)
- Download linked file (Alt + tap)
- Add link to Reading List (Shift + tap)
- Close other tabs (Command + Alt/Option + W)
- Scroll around screen (arrow keys)
- Paste without formatting (Command + Shift + Alt/Option + V)
- New Private tab (Command + Shift + N)
- Actual size (Command + 0)
- Open search result (Command + Return)
- Toggle bookmarks (Command + Alt/Option + 1)
In addition, iPadOS automatically presents the desktop version of a website, scaled appropriately for the iPad display, and optimizes it for touch. Safari for iPadOS also comes with a download manager and enhancements to tab management.
iPad Pro devices, the fifth-generation iPad and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later.