iOS 13 Adds Swipe Keyboard Named QuickPath to iPhone

Monday June 3, 2019 10:42 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today at WWDC 2019 announced that the iPhone is getting a native swipe keyboard in iOS 13 named QuickPath.


