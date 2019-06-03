Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iOS 13 Adds Swipe Keyboard Named QuickPath to iPhone
Guides
-
-
-
-
-
-
Flexgate MacBook Pro Issue
Upcoming
Front Page Stories
-
Live From WWDC 2019: Coverage of Apple's Keynote with iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and MoreApple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. ...
-
European Regulators Awaiting Response From Apple After Spotify Called the App Store a MonopolyThe European Commission is awaiting a response from Apple after Spotify accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive business practices in relation to its App Store, said the European Union's...
-
Apple Highlights WWDC 2019 Scholarship Winners and Their AppsEach year, Apple provides up to 350 students with a free ticket to WWDC and lodging for the conference. The lucky winners are selected based on the quality of their Swift Playground coding submission...
-
Last-Minute Leak Reveals iOS 13's New Reminders App in Dark ModeJust hours ahead of Apple taking the stage at WWDC 2019, Ben Geskin has leaked a screenshot of what he claims is the new Reminders app coming to iOS 13, complete with the update's widely rumored...
-
Select Apple Stores Will Live Stream the WWDC 2019 KeynoteA number of Apple Stores will be live streaming the WWDC 2019 keynote for customers to watch tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. We've learned from a source that participating locations...
-
WWDC 2019 Swag Includes Reversible Jacket, Magnetic Pins, and Special T-Shirt for Scholarship WinnersWWDC 2019 officially kicks off tomorrow, but as usual, the check-in process began today. Developers have started to pick up their badges and WWDC swag, which this year includes a reversible jacket,...
-
Apple Wipes iTunes Pages on Facebook and Instagram, Begins Moving Away From iTunes LinksMore evidence has emerged to suggest that Apple is beginning to move away from its iTunes brand after over 18 years of use. As noted on Reddit, Apple has abruptly removed all social media...
-
What to Expect at WWDC: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is set to kick off on June 3 with a keynote event that will see Apple unveiling next-generation versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We've...
-
MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.Advertise on MacRumors
Our Staff
Editorial Director
Editor in Chief
Senior Editor
Editor
Editor
Video Content Producer
Contributing Editor
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer
Links
Touch Arcade
- WWDC 2019: Apple Just Announced PS4 and Xbox One Controller Support for tvOS 13
- Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Photographs’, ‘Lords Mobile’, ‘Star Traders: Frontiers’, ‘Marvel Future Fight’, and More
- ‘Total Party Kill’ the Friendly Fire Dungeon Party Experience From Jussi Simpanen Finally Has a Release Date for iOS and Android
- An Official Statement from Mojang States that ‘Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series’ Will Be Delisted from All Storefronts Later This Month So Make Sure Everything Is Downloaded
- ‘Dragon Quest Walk’ Is the New ‘Dragon Quest’ Mobile Game from Square Enix and It Is Pretty Heavily Inspired by ‘Pokemon GO’
- XXL Makeup Episode – TouchArcade Show Episode #401
- TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Death Hall’
- ‘Super Soccer Champs 2019’ Surprise Lands in the App Store in Time for the Champions League Final
Copyright © 2000- MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
Mobile Version | Fixed | Fluid | Fluid HD
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
Mobile Version | Fixed | Fluid | Fluid HD