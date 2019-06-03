New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Sign In With Apple Will Be Required for Apps That Offer Third-Party Sign-In Options

Monday June 3, 2019 4:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Sign In with Apple, which will be available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and the web, is one of the new features that Apple announced today. It's designed to let you sign into apps using your Apple ID for authentication purposes, offering up a convenient, privacy-focused alternative to signing in with Facebook, Google, or Twitter.

According to updated App Store guidelines that Apple provided to developers today, Sign In with Apple is going to be a mandatory feature for all apps that offer up third-party sign-in options.

Sign In with Apple will be available for beta testing this summer. It will be required as an option for users in apps that support third-party sign-in when it is commercially available later this year.
That means if an app lets you log in using your Facebook or Google logins, the app will also need to provide an alternative Sign in with Apple option too. Developers won't be required to add Sign In with Apple if logins are done just using a username and password.

Sign In with Apple authenticates a user with Face ID or Touch ID, and keeps personal information safe from app and website developers. It's designed to let Apple users create a new account in an app using a one-click button without leaking user data.

Apple's solution will provide users with an alternative to using Google or Facebook, providing convenience without sacrificing privacy.

Sign In with Apple also has one other privacy feature - it lets you create a randomly-generated email address that hides your own email address when you're signing up for an app or service.

"It's good news because we each get a unique random address, and that means you can disable any one of them at anytime when you're tired of hearing from that app," said Craig Federighi on stage this morning when introducing the feature. "It's really great."

rodpascoe
rodpascoe
41 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
One of the best things announced in my opinion.
Rating: 12 Votes
Enclavean
Enclavean
42 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
I was wondering how they were gonna convince everyone to start adapting it, this is great
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
35 minutes ago at 04:29 pm


"It's good news because we each get a unique random address, and that means you can disable any one of them at anytime when you're tired of hearing from that app


as he speaks to an auditorium filled with app developers..
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
canyonblue737
40 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
FANTASTIC. I wish people acknowledged that for all their flaws and imperfections it is ONLY Apple trying to make a real difference in online safety and privacy in 2019.
Rating: 3 Votes
eroslws
eroslws
37 minutes ago at 04:27 pm

I love this...

However, I want them to also make random payment information that connects to a debit/credit card. I read about an app that does this... Would be great if Apple did it. Decoy email and payment method would be amazing.

ApplePay does this already.

To clarify: Try using ApplePay at a store and look at the number on the receipt. It'll change every time.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
canyonblue737
37 minutes ago at 04:27 pm

I love this...

However, I want them to also make random payment information that connects to a debit/credit card. I read about an app that does this... Would be great if Apple did it. Decoy email and payment method would be amazing.


you do realize this is EXACTLY what Apple Pay does. If you use Apple Pay online it gives the site you are buying from a one use only CC number not the real number so if they get hacked you don't lose your CC to some hacker.
Rating: 2 Votes
mrongey
mrongey
22 minutes ago at 04:42 pm

Why not make Apple Pay required on any app taking payment methods such as Paypal?


While it would be nice from a privacy standpoint, Apple is already facing anti-trust investigations in Europe, and there's a new widespread tech antitrust investigation in congress, so they probably won't be allowed to implement something like this.

Incorrect. Apple Pay uses the same number every time. It is different from your physical card number, but it is kept for the life of the virtual card.


Won't the Apple Card randomize the number?

Edit: Yes, ApplePay (and the card) uses a static device ID coupled with a dynamic security code for each transaction.
Rating: 1 Votes
ncbetz
ncbetz
24 minutes ago at 04:40 pm

Using Facebook to sign in everywhere is a really bad idea. People do it out of laziness and convenience. What happens if you’re FB gets hacked? Or banned? Or you want to leave FB?

iCloud Keychain already made it easy to manage passwords but this is a cleaner solution a la 1password just without the sub.

I agree... however, is 1password theoretically more secure since the passwords are (if used correctly) different for each service? With this system, Apple ID compromised = everything is compromised. I do not know about yall, but my 1password "master password" to just get into service (the equivalent of an apple id password) is much more intensive than my Apple ID, as I am prompted for Apple ID much more frequently.

...I guess, how much longer till our face or finger is our Apple ID?

Then again, I would bet my life that Apple being compromised would never happen compared to 1password. Plus, if Apple was compromised, the world as we know it would (not to be melodramatic) in ruin.
Rating: 1 Votes
citi
citi
33 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
I think this is a great feature and I will be moving all my sign ins over. I'm so tired of Facebook logins. I can 't wait.
Rating: 1 Votes
konqerror
konqerror
33 minutes ago at 04:31 pm

ApplePay does this already.

To clarify: Try using ApplePay at a store and look at the number on the receipt. It'll change every time.


you do realize this is EXACTLY what Apple Pay does. If you use Apple Pay online it gives the site you are buying from a one use only CC number not the real number so if they get hacked you don't lose your CC to some hacker.


Incorrect. Apple Pay uses the same number every time. It is different from your physical card number, but it is kept for the life of the virtual card.

This is necessary for refunds and for transit, where they use your number to track your movement through gates. It would also cause issues if you had to use your device offline.
Rating: 1 Votes

