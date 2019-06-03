Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Sign In With Apple Will Be Required for Apps That Offer Third-Party Sign-In Options
According to updated App Store guidelines that Apple provided to developers today, Sign In with Apple is going to be a mandatory feature for all apps that offer up third-party sign-in options.
Sign In with Apple will be available for beta testing this summer. It will be required as an option for users in apps that support third-party sign-in when it is commercially available later this year.That means if an app lets you log in using your Facebook or Google logins, the app will also need to provide an alternative Sign in with Apple option too. Developers won't be required to add Sign In with Apple if logins are done just using a username and password.
Sign In with Apple authenticates a user with Face ID or Touch ID, and keeps personal information safe from app and website developers. It's designed to let Apple users create a new account in an app using a one-click button without leaking user data.
Apple's solution will provide users with an alternative to using Google or Facebook, providing convenience without sacrificing privacy.
Sign In with Apple also has one other privacy feature - it lets you create a randomly-generated email address that hides your own email address when you're signing up for an app or service.
"It's good news because we each get a unique random address, and that means you can disable any one of them at anytime when you're tired of hearing from that app," said Craig Federighi on stage this morning when introducing the feature. "It's really great."
"It's good news because we each get a unique random address, and that means you can disable any one of them at anytime when you're tired of hearing from that app
as he speaks to an auditorium filled with app developers..
I love this...
However, I want them to also make random payment information that connects to a debit/credit card. I read about an app that does this... Would be great if Apple did it. Decoy email and payment method would be amazing.
To clarify: Try using ApplePay at a store and look at the number on the receipt. It'll change every time.
you do realize this is EXACTLY what Apple Pay does. If you use Apple Pay online it gives the site you are buying from a one use only CC number not the real number so if they get hacked you don't lose your CC to some hacker.
Why not make Apple Pay required on any app taking payment methods such as Paypal?
While it would be nice from a privacy standpoint, Apple is already facing anti-trust investigations in Europe, and there's a new widespread tech antitrust investigation in congress, so they probably won't be allowed to implement something like this.
Incorrect. Apple Pay uses the same number every time. It is different from your physical card number, but it is kept for the life of the virtual card.
Won't the Apple Card randomize the number?
Edit: Yes, ApplePay (and the card) uses a static device ID coupled with a dynamic security code for each transaction.
Using Facebook to sign in everywhere is a really bad idea. People do it out of laziness and convenience. What happens if you’re FB gets hacked? Or banned? Or you want to leave FB?
iCloud Keychain already made it easy to manage passwords but this is a cleaner solution a la 1password just without the sub.
...I guess, how much longer till our face or finger is our Apple ID?
Then again, I would bet my life that Apple being compromised would never happen compared to 1password. Plus, if Apple was compromised, the world as we know it would (not to be melodramatic) in ruin.
This is necessary for refunds and for transit, where they use your number to track your movement through gates. It would also cause issues if you had to use your device offline.
