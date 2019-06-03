Apple Introduces Sidecar App for Using an iPad as a Mac's Secondary Display

Monday June 3, 2019 11:59 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today at WWDC 2019 unveiled a new Mac app named Sidecar that will allow an iPad to be used as a second display for a Mac, similar to existing third-party options like Duet Display and Luna Display.


Sidecar will work both wired and wirelessly and will support the Apple Pencil as an input device for the Mac. This functionality will be supported across all apps that support tablets.


Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote is underway. Stay tuned for updates…

szw-mapple fan
25 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
Well, rest in peace Duet and Luna Display
dino12
17 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
I hope I can use it as a main display for the Mac Mini. Would be nice to just use my iPad as a display while the TV is being used by my wife.
yAak
11 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
No details on latency in their announcement... hopefully its not horrid.
NickName99
21 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

If I understood correctly, only new iPad Pros support this???


I’m curious what the supported Macs/iPads are too.
mam8dg
15 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
Hope the 10.5" iPad Pro supports this
g3nw1
32 minutes ago at 12:11 pm

I love using Luna, but they had to hack the hardware to make it work, having it built in directly to MacOS/iOS is obviously going to be better. Hopefully, the folks at AstroPad/Luna can provide some additional features, would hate to see them go out of business.



I for one hope this is the death of AstroPad as a company! They milked original customers that supported them from the start! by being greedy and moving Pro users to subscription model.Something that should have been offered for free to original users who bought into their eco system and purchased pens that they endorsed then they dropped support for!

Karma is a great thing sometimes.
jsalda
25 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

I for one hope this is the death of AstroPad as a company! They milked original customers that supported them from the start! by being greedy and moving Pro users to subscription model.Something that should have been offered for free to original users who bought into their eco system and purchased pens that they endorsed then they dropped support for!

Karma is a great thing sometimes.

You do have a point. I mainly use Luna for the second display, couldn't tell you what the reasons for using Astropad Studio are. I do agree with you on the subscription thing, one of the things that I've appreciated about ProCreate and Affinity.
