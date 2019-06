Apple Introduces Sidecar App for Using an iPad as a Mac's Secondary Display

Apple today at WWDC 2019 unveiled a new Mac app named Sidecar that will allow an iPad to be used as a second display for a Mac, similar to existing third-party options like Duet Display and Luna Display.Sidecar will work both wired and wirelessly and will support the Apple Pencil as an input device for the Mac. This functionality will be supported across all apps that support tablets.Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote is underway. Stay tuned for updates…