Apple Introduces Sidecar App for Using an iPad as a Mac's Secondary Display

Sidecar will work both wired and wirelessly and will support the Apple Pencil as an input device for the Mac. This functionality will be supported across all apps that support tablets.
Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote is underway. Stay tuned for updates…
MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.Advertise on MacRumors