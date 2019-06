Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13 to Developers

Following today's WWDC keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 13 , macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13, Apple has seeded the first beta of the new tvOS 13 operating system to developers.Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV , the new tvOS 13 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that's installed using Xcode.tvOS 13 introduces multi-user support for the first time, along with an immersive new Home screen experience. With multi-user support, each family member can access their own TV shows, movies, music, and recommendations.Apple has added support for Apple Arcade , and the Apple TV now supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers. There are also new under-the-sea themed 4K HDR screensavers.The tvOS 13 update is limited to developers right now, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 13 will see a fall launch alongside iOS 13 , macOS 10.15, and watchOS 56