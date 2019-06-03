Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13 to Developers

Monday June 3, 2019 12:35 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following today's WWDC keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13, Apple has seeded the first beta of the new tvOS 13 operating system to developers.

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV, the new tvOS 13 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that's installed using Xcode.


tvOS 13 introduces multi-user support for the first time, along with an immersive new Home screen experience. With multi-user support, each family member can access their own TV shows, movies, music, and recommendations.

Apple has added support for Apple Arcade, and the Apple TV now supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers. There are also new under-the-sea themed 4K HDR screensavers.

The tvOS 13 update is limited to developers right now, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 13 will see a fall launch alongside iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 56

iDento
28 minutes ago at 01:35 pm

For me, I use it to easily stream my Home Movies saved to my desktop computer.
I know I can use other means (Plex/Infuse/etc) but this was an easy way.

Plex is very easy to use once you set it up, Infuse is even easier.
BJMRamage
51 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

Already posted this in another thread, but this one may get more eyes on it...

Conspicuously missing... any mention of "Computers" (even in the below-the-fold icons) or Home Sharing. Home Sharing not mentioned in any materials related to iTunes split-up either (that I've found).

"Houston, we (I) may have a problem."

Can any beta testers confirm there is a "Computers" app?



I hope it stays but maybe at Apple HQ it went down like this "Can we make money off that?" NO "Then remove it"
BJMRamage
42 minutes ago at 01:21 pm

I suspect they get constant pressure from the studios to remove it as well.


For me, I use it to easily stream my Home Movies saved to my desktop computer.
I know I can use other means (Plex/Infuse/etc) but this was an easy way.
