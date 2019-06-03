Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13 to Developers

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV, the new tvOS 13 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that's installed using Xcode.
tvOS 13 introduces multi-user support for the first time, along with an immersive new Home screen experience. With multi-user support, each family member can access their own TV shows, movies, music, and recommendations.
Apple has added support for Apple Arcade, and the Apple TV now supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers. There are also new under-the-sea themed 4K HDR screensavers.
The tvOS 13 update is limited to developers right now, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 13 will see a fall launch alongside iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 56