iOS 13 Gaining Revamped Reminders App and Enhanced Apple Maps

When you begin typing in a reminder, the app will provide smart suggestions regarding when and where you should be alerted. You can also tag people in any reminder, and the next time you begin a Messages thread with them you'll see a Reminders notification suggestion that you bring up the reminder with them.
Secondly, Apple Maps is being updated with enhanced mapping data and an all-new map. This new map will expand to the entire United States by the end of 2019, and select other countries next year. Apple Maps also has a new "Look Around" window to check out ground level views of certain locations.