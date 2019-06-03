Apple Announces 'Sign in With Apple' for Signing into Apps Using Your Apple ID

Apple today announced Sign In With Apple at WWDC, allowing users to log in to apps and services using your Apple ID in a highly secure manner.Apple is releasing a new API to allow developers to add the new sign-in function to their apps for a more convenient way of logging in using Face ID without revealing additional personal informationWhen logging in users can choose to reveal or hide their email address, or get Sign In With Apple to generate a unique random, anonymous email address that can be managed for specific apps, giving users more control of their data.The new sign-in feature is available across macOS, iOS, and through websites.More to follow...