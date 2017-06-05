Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Store Back Online, New iMacs, Mac Notebooks, and iPads Available for Purchase
Following today's keynote event that saw Apple introduce a whole host of new hardware including new iMacs, new Mac notebooks, and new iPads, the Apple online store has come back online and all of the new products are now available for purchase.
New 10.5 and 12.9 inch iPad Pro models are available, with prices that start at $649. The 10.5-inch model is a new design with slimmer bezels that allow for a larger display. Storage starts at 64GB and goes up to 512GB, and orders placed today will arrive next week.
Updated MacBook and MacBook Pro models include 7th-generation Kaby Lake chips, improved graphics, and faster storage. MacBook Pro pricing starts at $1,299 for the 13-inch model and $2,399 for the 15-inch model, while MacBook pricing starts at $1,299.
Apple has also refreshed the MacBook Air with a new faster processor, and pricing remains the same at $999 for the entry-level 13-inch model. All new notebooks will ship out starting next week, but are available for order today.
Finally, there are new 21.5 and 27-inch iMac models available for purchase, with upgraded Kaby Lake processors, much-improved displays, faster storage options, and advanced GPUs. For the first time, there are dedicated graphics options for the 21.5-inch iMac, which has been limited to integrated graphics in the past.
Pricing on the iMac starts at $1,099 for a 21.5-inch version without a 4K display, while the 4K model starts at $1,299, and the 27-inch 5K model starts at $1,799. New iMacs deliver as soon as this week.
Later this year, in December, Apple plans to introduce a new iMac Pro that will start at $4,999.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
40 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Where oh where is the refreshed or new Mac mini?
35 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
How is the $500 price difference justifiable between the non-Touchbar and Touchbar MBP????
39 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
The standard 5400 RPM HDD lives on!
33 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Not sure what the crowd reaction was for...
Those were the expected spec bumps and little more.
"It's 30% faster than our last generation"... Yeah... which launched when again?
Sheesh...
And please don't tell me closing up, confining more and more isn't the main Pro desktop strategy.
I know they hinted at a true desktop, however seeing how this iMac with Xeon comes in at base 5k dollars this puts Mac Pro pricing in a VERY weird spot.
Glassed Silver:mac
Those were the expected spec bumps and little more.
"It's 30% faster than our last generation"... Yeah... which launched when again?
Sheesh...
And please don't tell me closing up, confining more and more isn't the main Pro desktop strategy.
I know they hinted at a true desktop, however seeing how this iMac with Xeon comes in at base 5k dollars this puts Mac Pro pricing in a VERY weird spot.
Glassed Silver:mac
37 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Are the new iMac 5K's RAM soldered?
Someone?
EDIT: No, we can get in and put our own 4 SO-DIMM memory modules!
Someone?
EDIT: No, we can get in and put our own 4 SO-DIMM memory modules!
38 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Time to get an Intel NUC
29 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
For the first time, there are dedicated graphics options for the 21.5-inch iMac, which has been limited to integrated graphics in the past.https://support.apple.com/kb/SP623 AMD 67x0M with 7200rpm HDD by default.
Yes, true! The 2011 iMac has better Specs than the 2017 model... Sells for 550 bucks on ebay -that's literally half of what apple charges for the "new" model.
Seriously Apple?
39 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
where the **** are the iPad min **** with the pro **** way to big for taste.
39 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
I'm all about the new iPads. In respect to the Mac, finally they are taking specs seriously again!
21 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Looks like the Macbook Air will continue to use Broadwell processors based on the use of HD 6000 graphics. This 200mhz bump is the most minimal update I've seen.
[ Read All Comments ]