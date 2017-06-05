Apple Provides First Beta of tvOS 11 to Developers

Following today's WWDC keynote event that saw the debut of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4, Apple has seeded the first beta of the new tvOS 11 operating system for the Apple TV to developers for testing purposes.
Registered developers can download tvOS 11 by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes.
tvOS 11 saw little screen time at today's event, and in fact, it wasn't even officially announced on stage. The new operating system was largely glossed over, with the exception of an announcement for an upcoming Amazon Prime Video app.
According to Apple's release notes, tvOS 11 brings automatic light/dark appearance switching, Home screen syncing potions, new background modes and notification support, Focus API improvements, custom sound support, network-based pairing and development support, and improvements to Mobile Device Management.
tvOS 11 is only available for registered developers due to the installation requirements for tvOS betas. For that reason, non-developers will need to wait until the software sees an official release in the fall to give it a try.
