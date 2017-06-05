Apple Confirms Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV Later This Year

Monday June 5, 2017 10:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
At WWDC this morning, Apple has confirmed that Amazon Prime Video will finally be coming to Apple TV and tvOS sometime later this year.


Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't mention any further details about the Amazon Prime Video on tvOS announcement, besides saying that, "You'll be hearing a lot more about tvOS later this year."

