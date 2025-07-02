Apple Joins Threads

Apple appears to have joined Meta-owned social media site Threads, two years after Threads first launched. Apple has a verified Threads profile and the @apple handle, but has yet to make any posts. Apple's account has 4.8 million followers, because of its existing followers on Instagram.



It's not clear why Apple has opted to make a Threads account, and there's no word on whether it will actually see use. Apple also has the @apple handle on X, but it uses the account for advertising and does not share content there (though it does on other specific feature accounts). Apple has a similar unused Facebook account.

Apple does have an active @apple Instagram account where it regularly posts Shot on iPhone videos, and an @apple TikTok account for sharing Apple product tips.

(Thanks, Matthew!)