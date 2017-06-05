Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.5 for 2017 iMacs and Touch Bar Update for 2017 MacBook Pro

Some new iMac and MacBook Pro models will need upgrades right out of the box, with Apple today releasing a version of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 that's specific to the new iMacs and a Touch Bar update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
macOS Sierra 10.12.5 for 2017 iMacs is identical to the version of macOS 10.12.5 that was released on May 15, with the following bug fixes:
Apple's new 2017 iMac and MacBook Pro machines are available for purchase starting today. They feature upgraded Kaby Lake processors, improved GPUs, and faster SSDs.
- Fixes an issue where audio may stutter when played through USB headphonesThe Touch Bar update will need to be installed on all 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro machines that feature a Touch Bar. According to Apple's release notes, the update resolves issues with system stability and graphics corruption on the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
- Improves reliability when connecting an external display or waking it from sleep
- Enhances compatibility of the Mac App Store with future software updates
- Adds support for media-free installation of Windows 10 Creators Update using Boot Camp
