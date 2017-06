Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.5 for 2017 iMacs and Touch Bar Update for 2017 MacBook Pro

- Fixes an issue where audio may stutter when played through USB headphones

- Improves reliability when connecting an external display or waking it from sleep

- Enhances compatibility of the Mac App Store with future software updates

- Adds support for media-free installation of Windows 10 Creators Update using Boot Camp

Some new iMac and MacBook Pro models will need upgrades right out of the box, with Apple today releasing a version of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 that's specific to the new iMacs and a Touch Bar update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. macOS Sierra 10.12.5 for 2017 iMacs is identical to the version of macOS 10.12.5 that was released on May 15 , with the following bug fixes:The Touch Bar update will need to be installed on all 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro machines that feature a Touch Bar. According to Apple's release notes, the update resolves issues with system stability and graphics corruption on the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.Apple's new 2017 iMac and MacBook Pro machines are available for purchase starting today. They feature upgraded Kaby Lake processors, improved GPUs, and faster SSDs.