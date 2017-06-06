New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Drops 2TB iCloud Storage Price to $9.99, Eliminates 1TB Option

Monday June 5, 2017 9:21 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Following today's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote that saw the debut of new software and hardware products, Apple has updated and simplified its iCloud storage pricing tiers.

The 1TB storage option has been eliminated, while the 2TB storage option has dropped in price to $9.99 per month, which is what 1TB of storage was previously priced at. Essentially, at the highest data tiers, customers are getting more storage space for less money. Pricing for Apple's 50GB and 200GB iCloud storage plans remains unchanged.

The new pricing tiers in the United States:

- 50GB: $0.99
- 200GB: $2.99
- 2TB: $9.99

While U.S. prices are listed above, the same changes have been made in all countries where iCloud storage is available. 1TB storage options have been eliminated across the board, while 2TBs of storage is now available at the lower 1TB cost.

Many users have been hoping Apple will increase the free iCloud storage option, but following today's update, free iCloud space continues to cap out at 5GB. In iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, Apple is offering an option to share a 200GB or 2TB iCloud storage plan with family members, which is perhaps the reason behind the price drop.

The new storage plans are available immediately on all iOS devices.

Avatar
coolbreeze
59 minutes ago at 09:31 pm
That .99 tier is so stupid. I can't begin to tell you the number of people I know who have the "not enough storage" error on their iPhone/iPad. I tell them to either pay up or use Google Photos (it's almost always photos eating up the backup space). They don't want to do either, so they just don't let it back up. Then I try again on Google Photos. The ones who take me up on the offer end up loving it and can actually back up their phone again. And if they take 1,453,643 photos and videos, they are all backed up for free, forever.

So then, when their phone gets run over, they lose everything. I mean, it's their fault, but 99 cents for 50gig Apple? Please. Should have storage to match the device for free. 256 iPad? 256 free. 32gig iPhone? 32 gig free.

Nobody likes being nickled and dimed. Apple is outdated in this arena and just thinks it's customers will pay yet another recurring monthly fee. Nope.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ErikGrim
56 minutes ago at 09:35 pm
Says I am on the 2TB plan if I check, but I “only” have 1TB available still.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kevsta26
1 hour ago at 09:26 pm
I thought I heard that these storage options are now shared with family members. Is this true / available now?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mtmspa
35 minutes ago at 09:55 pm

That's cool but I would still like to see more, cheaper, lower end options.


Yes, because no matter what Apple does, people still feel a need to complain on MR.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
eatrains
35 minutes ago at 09:55 pm

Over 16 megapixels, yes, under, no. No iPhone is over that, so they are full resolution.

Video is compressed to 1080p if it's larger (i.e. 4k).

My discerning eyeballs cannot tell the difference between 20mpx photos "compressed" to 16 on Google Photos. Not one bit.

But hey, pay up. Good by me. I consider it a very, very fair tradeoff that won't affect many phone models. If you are dumping DSLR files by the thousands, then sure, you will be mad. Phone snaps? Nah.


Incorrect. Google Photos recompresses ALL photos and videos, in addition to downsizing if larger than 16MP/1080p.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zirel
35 minutes ago at 09:55 pm
This WWDC didn't had many big and flashy changes, but the small changes are more than worth it!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jeremiah256
1 hour ago at 09:25 pm
I guess they're anticipating iOS users taking advantage of the new File app.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 09:23 pm
That's cool but I would still like to see more, cheaper, lower end options.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
KingBowser64
52 minutes ago at 09:38 pm

Says I am on the 2TB plan if I check, but I “only” have 1TB available still.


Same. It won't let me 'upgrade' from 1TB to 2TB. I checked from all my different devices, such as devices running iOS 10 and devices running iOS 11.
Rating: 1 Votes

