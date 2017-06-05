First Beta of iOS 11 Now Available for Developers

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Monday June 5, 2017 12:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Following the conclusion of today's keynote event where Apple introduced new versions of its iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS software, Apple has provided the first beta to developers, kicking off the iOS 11 beta testing period.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center, or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.


Apple is calling iOS 11 its biggest software release ever for the iPad, thanks to the myriad iPad features it includes, like a new dock that supports improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a new App Switcher, and system-wide drag and drop.

iOS 11 also includes many features for both the iPhone and the iPad. There's an incredible ARKit API that's going to let developers build all kinds of new augmented reality apps, and there's also a CoreML machine learning API that's going to allow apps to become a whole lot smarter.

Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced, Messages is gaining a new App Drawer that makes it easier to access apps and stickers, a Do Not Disturb feature that mutes notifications will make it easier for drivers to stay focused on the road, and Siri, Photos, and the Camera app are gaining huge improvements.

The iOS 11 beta is only available for registered developers at this time. As it has done in the past, Apple will provide a public beta for public beta testers later this summer, and the software will see an official release in the fall alongside new iPhones.

Avatar
Math889
26 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Compatible devices



Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
lwatson99
31 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

Downloaded the full file for iPhone and profile for iPad, both took about 3-4 minutes for 2.7 and 2.0 (approx) respectively. Servers are relatively clear at the moment then lol.


Post the profile.. please? :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jsmith189
24 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Files also comes pre-installed on iPhone, despite it not being mentioned (that I could see).
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
gigapocket1
19 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
How long before Macrumors creates the iOS 11 forum...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
vdgroodt
10 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/iOSBeta/comments/6fgjut/news_ios_11_and_other_beta_software_is_up/

in the comments !
[doublepost=1496693999][/doublepost]http://danield3v.us/ios11/iOS_11_beta_Profile.mobileconfig
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dantracht
14 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Does Air 2 get all the new iPad features?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
OSpazX
11 minutes ago at 01:18 pm

and it is finally customizable ;-) Lets see how much..:

"iOS 11 lets you customize the redesigned Control Center so you can change the settings for the things you do most. Want to be ready when inspiration hits? Add a Voice Memos control. Want to dim the lights in the dining room with a tap? Add Home controls. Or use 3D Touch in Control Center to unlock even more commands."





Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
clueso
24 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

Control centre is... big.


and it is finally customizable ;-) Lets see how much..:

"iOS 11 lets you customize the redesigned Control Center so you can change the settings for the things you do most. Want to be ready when inspiration hits? Add a Voice Memos control. Want to dim the lights in the dining room with a tap? Add Home controls. Or use 3D Touch in Control Center to unlock even more commands."
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
M5RahuL
24 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

Any devs out there, wanted to know if they have restored Genius in the music app. Please and thank you.


nope
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Davidgr
6 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Very disappointed with iOS 11 for iPhone (although it looks better on iPad). Basically the same cumbersome notification system, widgets only on the 1st screen (any new animated ones?) and the same grid/folder layout since the first iPhone. Photos and Maps may be an improved, but now only match what Google has been offering in Android. It may be time to give Android a try.
Rating: 1 Votes

