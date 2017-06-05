Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
First Beta of iOS 11 Now Available for Developers
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center, or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
Apple is calling iOS 11 its biggest software release ever for the iPad, thanks to the myriad iPad features it includes, like a new dock that supports improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a new App Switcher, and system-wide drag and drop.
iOS 11 also includes many features for both the iPhone and the iPad. There's an incredible ARKit API that's going to let developers build all kinds of new augmented reality apps, and there's also a CoreML machine learning API that's going to allow apps to become a whole lot smarter.
Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced, Messages is gaining a new App Drawer that makes it easier to access apps and stickers, a Do Not Disturb feature that mutes notifications will make it easier for drivers to stay focused on the road, and Siri, Photos, and the Camera app are gaining huge improvements.
The iOS 11 beta is only available for registered developers at this time. As it has done in the past, Apple will provide a public beta for public beta testers later this summer, and the software will see an official release in the fall alongside new iPhones.
Downloaded the full file for iPhone and profile for iPad, both took about 3-4 minutes for 2.7 and 2.0 (approx) respectively. Servers are relatively clear at the moment then lol.
Post the profile.. please? :)
in the comments !
[doublepost=1496693999][/doublepost]http://danield3v.us/ios11/iOS_11_beta_Profile.mobileconfig
and it is finally customizable ;-) Lets see how much..:
"iOS 11 lets you customize the redesigned Control Center so you can change the settings for the things you do most. Want to be ready when inspiration hits? Add a Voice Memos control. Want to dim the lights in the dining room with a tap? Add Home controls. Or use 3D Touch in Control Center to unlock even more commands."
Control centre is... big.
Any devs out there, wanted to know if they have restored Genius in the music app. Please and thank you.
nope
