Apple Pay Gaining Person-to-Person Payments Within Messages in iOS 11

Apple Pay will soon get a person-to-person payments feature within Messages in iOS 11, allowing users to send money to friends and family members directly within a text conversation.
Apple today didn't give much more information on how the feature will work, but a quick screenshot of the Messages app shows a scroll wheel for choosing the amount of money, as well as a "request" and "pay" button.
Apple today didn't give much more information on how the feature will work, but a quick screenshot of the Messages app shows a scroll wheel for choosing the amount of money, as well as a "request" and "pay" button.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2017