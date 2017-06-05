Belkin's $349 Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD Now Available for Purchase

Belkin today announced that its Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD is available for purchase on the Belkin website, in Apple retail stores, and on Apple.com.
Priced at $349, Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 dock is one of the more expensive dock options available on the market, but for that price, it features an aluminum body, a stylish tapered design, 85 watts of power delivery for charging Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro, and a range of ports.
The dock includes Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, one DisplayPort, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an Audio In/Out port, and a second Audio Out port. Up to five Thunderbolt devices can be daisy-chained from the dock and it offers a 170W power adapter to supply power to attached peripherals while also charging a MacBook Pro.
Belkin's dock is able to support a single 5K monitor or two 4K monitors, and it supports data transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s.
We went hands-on with the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock HD last week, so make sure to check out our review for more details and to see how it measures up to other Thunderbolt 3 docks.
