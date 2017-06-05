Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Here's How Apple's New HomePod Speaker and iMac Pro Look in Person
Following the WWDC 2017 keynote today in San Jose, Apple invited members of the media for some hands on time with HomePod, its new Siri-enabled smart speaker and hub for controlling HomeKit accessories.
CNET has shared a gallery of HomePod pictures that provides a close-up look at the speaker, which looks somewhat like a smaller Mac Pro covered in a seamless mesh fabric. It'll be available in White and Space Gray.
The top of the HomePod has a glossy finish with Siri colors glowing in the center. Since it's designed for home use, the HomePod doesn't have a battery, so it must be plugged into a wall outlet or other power source at all times.
Meanwhile, Engadget has shared a gallery of iMac Pro pictures that show the all-in-one desktop computer in its stealthy new Space Gray finish, accompanied by a color-matched Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad.
Apple said both the HomePod and iMac Pro will be available in December for $349 and $4,999 respectively.
56 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
$349 for the speaker is ridiculous.
The regular Echo can be had for $149 and the Echo Show which has a goddamn screen and speaker is $249.
1 hour ago at 03:28 pm
It's been years, probably a decade since I was genuinely wowed by an Apple event. All those new Macs! Pro Macs coming.. with real GPUs.. It was like back when I was a youngling (sniff)
Awesome event, look forward to the iMac Pro and Mac Pro.
1 hour ago at 03:26 pm
Finally, the dark keyboard. White one looks tired now, and gets really grubby looking quickly.
1 hour ago at 03:27 pm
It's not a bad looking design. But I'm immediately turned off by the all-fabric enclosure. Regardless of whether you get black or white, this thing is going to be very hard to clean, and will definitely show dust, even with regular maintenance. I wonder if the enclosure can be completely removed to wash -- that would improve things considerably? I'd prefer something more like the Harman Kardon Aura, which Apple used to carry in their stores. Its amazing actually how similar those products are, from a straight-up sound perspective. The HK reminds me of an early 2000s-looking Apple design.
54 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Going for the HAL 9000 look.
1 hour ago at 03:29 pm
Black one looks sexy. White one looks like trash
1 hour ago at 03:26 pm
Interesting how the HomePod rumors were true in terms of the shape of the device.
The iMac Pro looks AMAZING. I have no need for that, but my 2010 21.5" is definitely lacking on a lot of this newer technology. Glad they updated the regular iMacs.
58 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
What excites me most about today's release is the picture of that full-sized wireless keyboard. Yay! Finally
edit: oh snap it's available today, lol but not the space gray one
57 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
$350 and HomeKit at its infancy vs the other services, looks like it will be a dust magnet with that mesh and looks older vs the competitions I don't think it's going to be a hit at that high a price point just because it sounds better , but we shall see.
$349 for the speaker is ridiculous.
Don't forget the tap that is movable w battery at $99 and the dot for $50
41 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Are there any pictures of the HomePod next to something for scale? I'm trying to figure out how big it is. So far I feel like its twice as big as Phil Schiller.
