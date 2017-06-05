Apple Reveals Redesigned App Store for iOS 11 With Design Similar to Apple Music

iOS 11 will see a complete overhaul to the App Store on iPhone and iPad, with a new design that looks visually similar to Apple Music's iOS app. The new tabs include Today, Games, Apps, Updates, and Search.
The store page for each app includes detailed information about the app, screenshots, videos, and a purchase button, similar to the current App Store. The store will feature a new App of the Day, Game of the Day, and The Daily List, with the best apps currently available for users to download.
Within the announcement, Apple also revealed that Monument Valley 2 is launching today exclusively on iOS.
