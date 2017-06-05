Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Live Coverage of Apple's WWDC 2017 Keynote: iOS 11, macOS 10.13, Notebooks, iPad Pros, and More
Just a few more hours to go, developers! We've got a big week ahead. See you at the keynote! #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/ewnOg3dXQ5— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2017
The keynote begins at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern Time, and we're expecting to see a number of announcements including both software such as iOS 11 and OS X 10.13, and hardware potentially including Mac notebook and iPad Pro updates.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Live Updates - No need to refresh
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Saw this over on reddit ('https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/6f7dkr/for_the_first_time_in_2017_back_again_its_apple/'): Apple Bingo Air! Let's play folks!
Also, I've created a discord server for a live chat, if anyone is interested.
https://discord.gg/QXkX3u5
I'll be hanging and posting here and there as well.
Alright, let's get this party started!
Saw this over on reddit ('https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/6f7dkr/for_the_first_time_in_2017_back_again_its_apple/'): Apple Bingo Air! Let's play folks!
Craig Federighi Comedy Hour YES Please
What would you put instead of the grid of icons? We already have a whole home page on the left which dedicated to widgets and such. Merge the two? That could get confusing when trying to launch apps and they're all mixed in. However, it would be nice to be able to incorporate some type of live content into app icons themselves.
There's no room for solutions here, just complaining! :rolleyes:
My wallet is readyMine never is. And then I buy anyway
First bingo point?
My wallet is readyPlease express your excitement with pictures of your credit cards.
[ Read All Comments ]