Live Coverage of Apple's WWDC 2017 Keynote: iOS 11, macOS 10.13, Notebooks, iPad Pros, and More

Monday June 5, 2017 9:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today in San Jose with the traditional keynote being held for the first time in many years at the McEnery Convention Center.


The keynote begins at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern Time, and we're expecting to see a number of announcements including both software such as iOS 11 and OS X 10.13, and hardware potentially including Mac notebook and iPad Pro updates.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV.

In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Avatar
shyam09
1 hour ago at 09:03 am
Alright, let's get this party started!

Saw this over on reddit ('https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/6f7dkr/for_the_first_time_in_2017_back_again_its_apple/'): Apple Bingo Air! Let's play folks!


Also, I've created a discord server for a live chat, if anyone is interested.

https://discord.gg/QXkX3u5

I'll be hanging and posting here and there as well.
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
lifeisepic
1 hour ago at 09:03 am
My body is ready
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 09:08 am

Alright, let's get this party started!

Saw this over on reddit ('https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/6f7dkr/for_the_first_time_in_2017_back_again_its_apple/'): Apple Bingo Air! Let's play folks!



Craig Federighi Comedy Hour YES Please
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
mceolsen
1 hour ago at 09:14 am

What would you put instead of the grid of icons? We already have a whole home page on the left which dedicated to widgets and such. Merge the two? That could get confusing when trying to launch apps and they're all mixed in. However, it would be nice to be able to incorporate some type of live content into app icons themselves.


There's no room for solutions here, just complaining! :rolleyes:
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Ghost31
45 minutes ago at 09:41 am

My wallet is ready

Mine never is. And then I buy anyway
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
macduke
1 hour ago at 09:06 am
Come on new iPad Pro, advanced iPad Pro OS software, dark mode, and non-sucky Siri!

Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
navaira
14 minutes ago at 10:12 am
"Best and biggest WWDC ever"
First bingo point?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ConfusedChris
46 minutes ago at 09:39 am

My wallet is ready

Please express your excitement with pictures of your credit cards.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
sergeywhitt2015
52 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Apple is love.. Apple is life...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ChazSch
22 minutes ago at 10:03 am
punctuality is a lost art.....
Rating: 4 Votes

