Apple Announces New 'Files' App Coming With iOS 11

Monday June 5, 2017 12:12 PM PDT by Tim Hardwick
As predicted, Apple today announced a new iOS 11 app called Files at its WWDC Keynote in San Jose, California.


The new Files app for iOS brings together files and documents stored in the cloud across various apps and services, including third-party cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive.

With an interface similar to Finder on the Mac, Files for iOS lets users organize and structure their files with proper folders and subfolders, with various file-based options available at a touch.

Earlier today, a new placeholder app listing for a "Files" app appeared on the iOS App Store. iOS 11 is expected to be released by Apple in the fall.

KALLT
KALLT
1 hour ago at 12:28 pm
A shame that it is apparently iPad-only.

Avatar
Glassed Silver
59 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
A step in the right direction.

This will take a few iterations untils it truly shines, but at long last they listened and acknowledged that proper file management is crucial to professional workflows.

Hell, even in many casual situations this makes lives just way easier.

We're still FAR off iPad replacing Mac and I doubt it will ever happen, but to not artificially hold back either from overlapping the other is the better long term strategy I think.

Kudos to Apple for this one. A very welcome change!

Glassed Silver:mac

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:15 pm
Much welcomed and much needed. Apple Listened on this one. I like iCloud drive, but this is going to be extremely useful for dropbox and Google drive.

alex2792
alex2792
1 hour ago at 12:29 pm
Still no setting default apps, thanks but I'll stick with Android.

BWhaler
BWhaler
1 hour ago at 12:21 pm
Needs to force open and save in place so we are not making copies of files to send to apps—Like DropBox's crappy implementation. Also, will in-app file selectors be updated too? It's too confusing and different in every single app handles file opening and management differently.

Avatar
boston04and07
49 minutes ago at 12:40 pm

A shame that it is apparently iPad-only.


Agreed, although the placeholder listing that was on the App Store earlier was universal. I would hope there's an iPhone version too. I mean, what would they do - keep the iCloud Drive app for the iPhone but this new Files app for the iPad? That would be kind of annoying...

Sefstah
Sefstah
1 hour ago at 12:19 pm
Thank you for finally listening to us!!

rikscha
rikscha
48 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
What about downloading files in safari. This is the only reason to keep a Mac now.

