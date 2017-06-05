Apple Announces New 'Files' App Coming With iOS 11

As predicted, Apple today announced a new iOS 11 app called Files at its WWDC Keynote in San Jose, California.
The new Files app for iOS brings together files and documents stored in the cloud across various apps and services, including third-party cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive.
With an interface similar to Finder on the Mac, Files for iOS lets users organize and structure their files with proper folders and subfolders, with various file-based options available at a touch.
Earlier today, a new placeholder app listing for a "Files" app appeared on the iOS App Store. iOS 11 is expected to be released by Apple in the fall.
The new Files app for iOS brings together files and documents stored in the cloud across various apps and services, including third-party cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive.
With an interface similar to Finder on the Mac, Files for iOS lets users organize and structure their files with proper folders and subfolders, with various file-based options available at a touch.
Earlier today, a new placeholder app listing for a "Files" app appeared on the iOS App Store. iOS 11 is expected to be released by Apple in the fall.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2017