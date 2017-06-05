Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2017 in 7 Minutes
Today's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote featured more than two hours of non-stop announcements and product unveilings, resulting in the most eventful and jam-packed WWDC we've had in years.
We've condensed Apple's multi-hour keynote into just seven minutes, so if you don't have time to watch the full range of announcements, you can get a quick recap.
Along with new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, Apple also used today's event to launch a number of products. Starting today, Apple is selling refreshed iPad Pro models, new iMacs, new MacBooks, new MacBook Pro models, new Apple Watch bands, and updated MacBook Air machines.
That wasn't the end of the event, though. Apple also shared details on two upcoming products, the pro-oriented $4,999 "iMac Pro" and the $349 "HomePod," the company's much-rumored Siri-powered speaker that's designed to compete with products like the Amazon Echo while also offering up amazing sound quality. Both the iMac Pro and the HomePod are launching in December.
For a full recap of our coverage today, and more detail on what was announced, check out our extensive event recap post.
Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com this week, because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos highlighting the new features in iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS, and we'll be publishing detailed roundups on everything you need to know about Apple's upcoming software updates and new products.
We've condensed Apple's multi-hour keynote into just seven minutes, so if you don't have time to watch the full range of announcements, you can get a quick recap.
Along with new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, Apple also used today's event to launch a number of products. Starting today, Apple is selling refreshed iPad Pro models, new iMacs, new MacBooks, new MacBook Pro models, new Apple Watch bands, and updated MacBook Air machines.
That wasn't the end of the event, though. Apple also shared details on two upcoming products, the pro-oriented $4,999 "iMac Pro" and the $349 "HomePod," the company's much-rumored Siri-powered speaker that's designed to compete with products like the Amazon Echo while also offering up amazing sound quality. Both the iMac Pro and the HomePod are launching in December.
For a full recap of our coverage today, and more detail on what was announced, check out our extensive event recap post.
Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com this week, because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos highlighting the new features in iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS, and we'll be publishing detailed roundups on everything you need to know about Apple's upcoming software updates and new products.
Related Roundup: WWDC 2017