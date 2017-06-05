Apple Debuts New Summer Apple Watch Bands, Including Rainbow Pride Woven Nylon Band

Alongside a new version of the watchOS operating system for the Apple Watch, Apple today quietly debuted a selection of Apple Watch bands in new summer colors.
Apple Watch Sport Bands are available in Mist Blue, Pollen, and Flamingo for both the 38 and 42mm Apple Watch. As with all sport bands, the new bands are priced at $49. The only new leather band is a yellow Sunflower Classic Buckle, priced at $149.
The new Nike Sport Band options that match the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknight Day to Night shoe collection are also available. The bands are priced at $49 each and come in Light Violet/White, Violet Dust/Plum Fog, Blue Orbit/Gamma Blue, and Obsidian/Black.
The final watch band that's new today is a Pride Edition Woven Nylon band that features a rainbow stripe. Priced at $49, the band is available for both 38 and 42mm Apple Watch models. The Pride band was originally given out to employees during last year's Pride parade in San Francisco.
All of the new bands are available for purchase today with the first shipments arriving later this week.
