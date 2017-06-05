Apple Announces iPad-Specific Abilities for iOS 11 Including Support for Drag-And-Drop

At WWDC today Apple revealed a collection of iPad-specific abilities coming to iOS 11, including a new dock, multitasking features, new app switcher, and drag-and-drop abilities.
From the new dock, apps can be dragged and instantly added into Slide Over view, where users can drag images, text, URLs and more across a variety of different apps. A new QuickType keyboard will be more productive as well, with users able to get access to different punctuation within specific key bindings.
