Apple Announces iPad-Specific Abilities for iOS 11 Including Support for Drag-And-Drop

Monday June 5, 2017 12:01 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
At WWDC today Apple revealed a collection of iPad-specific abilities coming to iOS 11, including a new dock, multitasking features, new app switcher, and drag-and-drop abilities.


From the new dock, apps can be dragged and instantly added into Slide Over view, where users can drag images, text, URLs and more across a variety of different apps. A new QuickType keyboard will be more productive as well, with users able to get access to different punctuation within specific key bindings.

KALLT
1 hour ago at 12:04 pm
Suddenly: BOOM! A tonne of iPad features. Didn’t see that coming.
DUIduckSAUCE
1 hour ago at 12:03 pm
Best news of the day
DakotaGuy
1 hour ago at 12:09 pm
This is a good update for the iPad. Finally giving it features it's needed for a long time so it's a lot more then just a big iPhone. I like it. Hopefully my iPad Air 2 will be able to run many of these features and it won't be iPad Pro only.
blodyholy
1 hour ago at 12:06 pm
Very, very needed and cool. I wonder which iPads will support all of these features.
dumastudetto
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm
RIP Mac.

The future is now. It's iPad.
adsi
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
What's the point of investing in a MacBook now the iPad is becoming so capable?
yaxomoxay
1 hour ago at 12:28 pm
This is great news!
I might install a beta on my iPP for the first time. In case things go bad, is it possible to revert back to the previous version?
Mad Mac Maniac
52 minutes ago at 12:38 pm

Suddenly: BOOM! A tonne of iPad features. Didn’t see that coming.


Then you haven't been paying attention. This is certainly welcomed news, but big iPad iOS updates have been rumoured to be coming soon for a year.
BritishApple
16 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
I'm guessing these are Pro only features?

Does anyone have the list of what features are supported on which iPads?

I have an Air 2 so I know I'm at the lower end of the food chain these days for new features.
air30002
1 hour ago at 12:17 pm
This was the best news of the day by far...but wow, almost all of the rumors (group FaceTime, dark mode, FaceTime Audio default calling) were WAY off.
