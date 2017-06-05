10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models Gain All-New Leather Sleeve and Apple Pencil Case Accessories

With the debut of new iPad Pro models today at WWDC, Apple has introduced a few new accessories for its tablets. Two of the new additions to the iPad Pro accessory line are called the Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the Leather Sleeve for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and they include a sleeve for the iPad Pro as well as a slot for users to store their Apple Pencil. The cases cost $129.00 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and $149.00 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
To match, Apple has also debuted a new $29.00 Apple Pencil Case, which acts as standalone storage for Apple's stylus accessory. Both the Leather Sleeve and Pencil Case come in Saddle Brown, Taupe, Midnight Blue, and Black.
Users interested in the more traditional Smart Cover can buy a version of Apple's popular case for their new 10.5-inch iPad Pro at a price of $49.00, in seven colorways: Mist Blue, Pollen, Flamingo, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, and Charcoal Gray. A Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up for sale on Apple's website at $159.00.
Both iPad Pro sizes have received new Leather Smart Cases as well, with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro version costing $69.00 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro version costing $79.00.
To stay up-to-date on all the latest WWDC news, or to catch up with anything you might have missed, be sure to check out the MacRumors WWDC 2017 event recap post here.
