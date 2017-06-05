Apple Shares First Ads For New iPad Pro

Apple today shared the first two ads for the new iPad Pro, including the all-new 10.5-inch model just announced, on its YouTube channel.
The 15-second spots are the latest in Apple's ongoing ad campaign that reads out actual Twitter complaints and then promotes the iPad Pro as a solution.
In "a whole new kind of computer," Apple recommends the person purchase a new iPad Pro, which will allow them to quickly forget about their broken computer.
In "so many things to love," Apple quips that the person who tweeted "I hate everything" is going to "hate" the new iPad Pro because they can do "pretty much everything" with it, like type, take notes, and multitask.
The new iPad Pro is available to order today in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch sizes starting at $649 and $799 respectively in the United States.
