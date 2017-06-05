Tim Cook Says HomePod Experience Will Blow People Away

Monday June 5, 2017 5:24 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
In an interview today with Bloomberg TV, Apple CEO Tim Cook said customers will be "blown away" by the experience of the HomePod.


"I think people are going to love it. I know they are," said Cook. "I think they're going to be blown away by the experience."

When questioned about why a customer should choose to purchase the HomePod over the Amazon Echo or Google Home, especially considering it's the most expensive of the three, Cook said Apple's focus was on creating a "breakthrough speaker" that delivers a high-quality audio experience in the home.

"What we tried to do is build something that is a breakthrough speaker first," said Cook. "Music is deep in our DNA, dating back to iTunes and iPod. We wanted something that, number one, sounded unbelievable. I think when people listen to it, they're going to be shocked over the quality of the sound."

A portion of Apple CEO Tim Cook's interview with Bloomberg TV today

Nevertheless, Cook acknowledged that both Apple and customers want a speaker that does more than simply play music.

"Of course, it does a lot of other things, right, and all of those are important as well, but we wanted a really high-quality audio experience," said Cook.

"There's a lot of things you can do with it," he added. "There's a lot of things that Siri knows how to do from the phone. We'll start with a patch of those as [Apple marketing chief] Phil [Schiller] showed today during the keynote, and then you can bet there's a nice follow-on activity there as well."

Cook said Apple has been working on the HomePod for "multiple years," and as usual, it wasn't focused on being first to the market.

"We didn't have the first MP3 player. We didn't have the first smartphone. We didn't have the first tablet," he said. "For us, it's not about being first. It's about being the best, and giving users an experience that delights them every time. We don't let that impatience result in shipping something that's just not great."

Cook also briefly reflected on today's iOS 11 announcements, ARKit serving as a "foundation" for Apple's augmented reality efforts, and why he elected against joining U.S. President Donald Trump's various councils and committees.

HomePod will be available in December for $349 in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It'll launch in other countries next year.

SBlue1
26 minutes ago at 05:31 pm

I'm blown away by the price to be honest.

I was in for $249.

$349 is just ridiculous


Why? The Libratone Zipp is 299. This thing seems to have better audio and works with Siri.
goobot
14 minutes ago at 05:44 pm
This thing is a speaker that has Siri integrated. It's not a 50$ voice assistant. It's like comparing a flip phone to a smart phone. They aren't the same. Obviously we don't know how good of a speaker this is yet so that's what it really comes down to in order to warrant the price. It's also completely possible you're not looking for a speaker but a voice assastant so in that case this is not the device for you.
levitynyc
32 minutes ago at 05:25 pm
I'm blown away by the price to be honest.

I was in for $249.

$349 is just ridiculous
31 minutes ago at 05:27 pm
That trippy outside is giving my iPhone screen fits when I scroll.....
[doublepost=1496709080][/doublepost]

I'm blown away by the price to be honest.

I was in for $249.

$349 is just ridiculous

Have to disagree, good speakers that do this really are this price and more. Alexa and others sound okay but I would never really listen to music on them and expect them to fill the room. It is a speaker that happens to have Siri. I think most people who don't follow tech will struggle with this though, probably saying something like "but the (insert assistant here) is only (blah) much."

I think where I (and maybe you) struggle is that I don't need a music blasting speaker. I would get a Siri assistant for 100 though. But that's not really what Apple was making all along was it?
zapm
12 minutes ago at 05:45 pm

349$ for a spinoff Alexa spy device?

Im already "blown away" by keeping 349$ in my pocket without ANY hesitation.

I'm blown away by the price to be honest.

I was in for $249.

$349 is just ridiculous

I paid $400 for my Marshall Stanmore speaker when they first came out. $349 is not bad at all & I'm sure the sound is comparable.
18 minutes ago at 05:40 pm

349$ for a spinoff Alexa spy device?

Im already "blown away" by keeping 349$ in my pocket without ANY hesitation.


Think more of Echo + Sonos...and this prices isn't bad.
24 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
349$ for a spinoff Alexa spy device?

Im already "blown away" by keeping 349$ in my pocket without ANY hesitation.
21 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
I believe it. Will order one when it's ready.
17 minutes ago at 05:41 pm
Terrorist would love this....it's gonna blow people away.
