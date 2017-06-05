Apple Releases Wireless Magic Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

Monday June 5, 2017 12:44 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today released a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad priced at $129 in the United States. The wired version has been discontinued.


The keyboard features an extended layout with a numeric keypad, document navigation controls for quick scrolling, and full-size arrow keys for gaming.

Like the traditional Magic Keyboard, the Numeric Keypad version has a Lightning port with a built-in, rechargeable battery that lasts a month or more between charges.

Apple says a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.4 or later, or iOS devices with iOS 10.3 or later, is required.

The keyboard is currently available for delivery as early as June 8 in the United States. Pricing and availability varies in other countries.

Tag: Magic Keyboard
45 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Dilster3k
41 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Jesus Christ guys can you calm down? This was an exceptional keynote! So many great things from beginning to end, stop being so toxic.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
pvmacguy
43 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Nothing magic there except the money being robbed from our wallets...
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
32 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Oh man. I better get another wired version while I can.

Seems pretty crazy that you'll have to shell out $130 to get a full keyboard, that you'll have to charge, going forward. They should have kept the old wired one around.

Expect the basic Apple wired mouse to be on the chopping block next.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
37 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
That is crazy expensive for a wireless keyboard. I was hoping it would at least be available in Space Gray/black separately from the iMac Pro, but nope.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mr-Stabby
27 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
This is bad news for those of us in Education. Students are dicks for the most part, and so we have to use wired keyboards to stop students just swapping the wireless keyboards around in a classroom or even just stealing them. Even until now, the wired keyboard had to be requested specially when buying an iMac. So now it won't even be an option? Will we have to buy keyboards separately. Eurgh.....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Wahlstrm
38 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Guess I need to hurry up and buy a new old one.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rizzo41999
41 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Now I actually might buy one of these. Numerical keys are essential.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
vartanarsen
32 minutes ago at 12:56 pm

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/06/05/apple-wireless-keyboard-numeric-keypad/')


Apple today released a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MQ052LL/A/magic-keyboard-with-numeric-keypad-us-english') priced at $129 in the United States. The wired version has been discontinued.



The keyboard features an extended layout with a numeric keypad, document navigation controls for quick scrolling, and full-size arrow keys for gaming.

Like the traditional Magic Keyboard, the Numeric Keypad version has a Lightning port with a built-in, rechargeable battery that lasts a month or more between charges.

Apple says a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.4 or later, or iOS devices with iOS 10.3 or later, is required.

The keyboard is currently available for delivery as early as June 8 in the United States. Pricing and availability varies in other countries.

Article Link: Apple Releases Wireless Magic Keyboard With Numeric Keypad ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/06/05/apple-wireless-keyboard-numeric-keypad/')


No back light no touch bar no buy... really??) you couldn't add a back light and touch bar for $129?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
KPOM
34 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
No Touch Bar leads me to believe it hasn't gotten as much traction as Apple had hoped.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
anentropic
42 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Where is the Touch Bar ...?!

I don't want a battery powered keyboard. It's pointless and inconvenient
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]