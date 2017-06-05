Apple Releases Wireless Magic Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

Apple today released a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad priced at $129 in the United States. The wired version has been discontinued.
The keyboard features an extended layout with a numeric keypad, document navigation controls for quick scrolling, and full-size arrow keys for gaming.
Like the traditional Magic Keyboard, the Numeric Keypad version has a Lightning port with a built-in, rechargeable battery that lasts a month or more between charges.
Apple says a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.4 or later, or iOS devices with iOS 10.3 or later, is required.
The keyboard is currently available for delivery as early as June 8 in the United States. Pricing and availability varies in other countries.
