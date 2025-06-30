Apple Music Debuts All-New Personalized Playlist

As part of its 10-year celebrations of Apple Music, Apple today released an all-new personalized playlist that collates your entire listening history.



The playlist, called "Replay All Time," expands on Apple Music's existing Replay features. Previously, users could only see their top songs for each individual calendar year that they've been subscribed to ‌Apple Music‌, but now, Replay All Time shows a comprehensive list of the top 100 songs across all subscriber years. Since ‌Apple Music‌ has now been available for a decade, long-standing ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will be able to get a picture of their long-term listening habits for the first time.

Replay All Time appears in the ‌Apple Music‌ Home tab and will continue to be updated dynamically updated based on the user's full listening history.