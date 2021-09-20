The Ultimate iOS 15 Walkthrough: Guides and How Tos for Every New Feature

While iOS 15 was in the beta testing phase, we here at MacRumors wrote up a series of in-depth feature guides to highlight everything that's new in the update, along with how tos to walk you through using those features.



This is a comprehensive guide with all of our coverage, and it's a great resource for casual users who haven't had a chance to test out ‌iOS 15‌ prior to its launch. Everything is organized by app or feature to make it easy to find what you might be looking for.

Safari

Messages

FaceTime

Photos

Focus Mode

Mail

Notifications and Home Screen

Maps

Siri

Find My

Privacy

Spotlight Search

Wallet App

Translation Features

Weather

HomeKit

Notes and Reminders

Accessibility

Downgrading

Guide Feedback

Have a question that we didn't cover here, know of a feature that we left out, or want to offer feedback on the content of this guide? Send us an email here.