The Ultimate iOS 15 Walkthrough: Guides and How Tos for Every New Feature
While iOS 15 was in the beta testing phase, we here at MacRumors wrote up a series of in-depth feature guides to highlight everything that's new in the update, along with how tos to walk you through using those features.
This is a comprehensive guide with all of our coverage, and it's a great resource for casual users who haven't had a chance to test out iOS 15 prior to its launch. Everything is organized by app or feature to make it easy to find what you might be looking for.
Safari
- Everything New With Safari in iOS 15: Redesign, Tab Groups, Live Text, Privacy Updates and More
- How to Hide Your IP Address From Trackers in Safari
- How to Switch Back to the Original Safari Design
- How to Turn Off Website Tinting in Safari
- iOS 15: How to Quickly Refresh a Webpage in Safari
- iOS 15: How to Download and Install Safari Web Extensions
- iOS 15: How to Customize Your Safari Start Page
- How to Use Tab Groups in Safari
Messages
- Everything New in the iOS 15 Messages App: Shared With You, Photo Collages, Memoji Updates and More
- How to See All the Photos People Have Shared With You in Messages
- How to See All the Web Links Shared With You in Messages
FaceTime
- Everything That's New in the iOS 15 FaceTime App: SharePlay, Android Support, Spatial Audio and More
- How to Invite Android Users to a FaceTime Call
- How to Block Background Noise in FaceTime With Voice Isolation
- How to Enable Voice Isolation Mode in FaceTime
- How to Enable Wide Spectrum Audio on a FaceTime Call
- How to Blur Your Background on a FaceTime Call
- How to Share Your Screen on a FaceTime Call (Delayed)
- How to Watch Movies Together Using FaceTime (Delayed)
Photos
- Everything New in the iOS 15 Photos App: Metadata Editing, Memories Improvements, Live Text, Visual Lookup and More
- How to Adjust the Date and Time of PhotosHow to View EXIF Metadata in the Photos App
- How to Add Apple Music Songs to Your Memories in Photos
- How to Enhance Photos App Memories With 'Memory Looks'
- How to Select the Images That Appear in a Photos Memory
- How to Copy and Paste Text From Photos
- How to Translate Text in Photos
- How to Use Visual Lookup in Photos to Identify Landmarks, Plants, and Pets
- How to Get the Photos App to Feature a Person Less Often
- How to Use Spotlight to Search for Photos
- How to Correct Errors in the Photos People Album
- How to Turn Off Automatic Night Mode on iPhone
- How to Drag and Drop Screenshots
Focus Mode
- iOS 15's Focus Mode Helps You Stay on Task
- How to Create a FocusHow to Schedule and Automate Focus Modes
- How to Customize a Focus
- How to Delete a Focus
- How to Activate a FocusHow to Allow Time Sensitive Notifications to Bypass Focus Mode
- How to Adjust Home Screen and Lock Screen Settings in Focus Mode
- How to Enable Smart Activation for Focus Modes
- How to Prevent Emails From Tracking You With Mail Privacy Protection
- How to Use Hide My Email
- How to Create a 'Hide My Email' Private Address
- How to Deactivate or Delete a 'Hide My Email' Private Address
- How to Change Where 'Hide My Email' Addresses Forward
Notifications and Home Screen
- iOS 15: What's New With Notifications
- How to Rearrange and Delete Home Screen Pages on iPad
- How to Hide App Notification Badges on the Home Screen
Maps
- Everything New in the iOS 15 Maps App: Updated Details, AR Walking Directions, Globe View and More
- How to Set Leaving and Arrival Times for Driving Directions in Apple Maps
- How to Use the Interactive Maps Globe
- How to Filter Search Results in Maps
- How to Find User Settings in Maps
- How to Get AR Walking Directions in Maps
- How to Find Transit Stations Near You in Apple Maps
- How to Find Fun Things to Do With the Apple Maps Guide Home
Siri
- Everything New With Siri in iOS 15: On-Device Processing, Offline Support, Sharing, Improved Context and More
- How to Share Whatever's On Your Screen Using Siri
- How to Ask Siri to Control Your HomeKit Devices at a Specific Time
- How to Use Siri Offline
- How to Have Siri Announce Your Notifications
- How to Use On-Device Siri
Find My
- What's New With Find My in iOS 15: Offline iPhone Tracking, Live Locations, Locate After Erase and More
- How to Get Notified If You Leave an AirTag or Apple Device Behind
Privacy
- iOS 15 Privacy Guide: Private Relay, Hide My Email, Mail Privacy Protection, App Reports and More
- How to Enable and Disable iCloud Private Relay
- How to Adjust iCloud Private Relay IP Address Settings
Spotlight Search
Wallet App
Translation Features
- Everything New With Translation in iOS 15: System-Wide Support, Live Text Translation and More
- How to Turn on Auto-Translate in the Translate App
Weather
- Everything New in the iOS 15 Weather App
- How to Use Apple's New Weather Maps
- How to Get Weather Notifications on Your iPhone
HomeKit
Notes and Reminders
Accessibility
Downgrading
