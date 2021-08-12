iOS 15 Spotlight Improvements: Rich Results, Web Images, Photos Search, Lock Screen Access and More

by

Apple in iOS 15 is making several improvements to Spotlight, aka the universal search feature that can be accessed on the iPhone or iPad's Home Screen with a downward swipe.

ios 15 spotlight search feature
Spotlight is a one-stop resource for accessing everything you might want to find on an iOS device, and in ‌iOS 15‌, it's better than ever. This guide highlights all of the new features that are coming to Spotlight with Apple's latest update.

Rich Search Results

Apple's Siri knowledge database has been expanded and the Spotlight feature now supports rich search results, so you can get more information than before directly from the Spotlight interface.

ios 15 spotlight rich results actors
If you search for a movie or a TV show, for example, and then tap on the result, you'll see information like how you can watch the show, the actors, trailers, seasons, links to the TV app, Messages discussions you've had about the content, ‌Siri‌ suggested search results, and more.

With iOS 14, a search such as this brings up a much more limited range of information, typically limited to a web search.

ios 15 rich results contacts siri
Rich search results work for all kinds of search topics, including contacts, actors, musicians, movies, and TV shows. With contacts, it will bring up a full contact card with Message interactions, shared links, Wallet transactions, Find My location, photos from apps, and emails in addition to the standard contact info, making the Spotlight search much more informative.

Spotlight can be used to search for images on the web. So, for example, if you type "cat images" into the Spotlight search interface, Spotlight will now provide a selection of the most popular web images.

ios 15 spotlight images search
Tapping into an image will show you additional images related to the image you tapped, and you can continue tapping through images to find just what you're looking for.

ios 15 spotlight images search 2
The web images search feature can be used to find pictures of people, animals, plants, landmarks, monuments, and more. It doesn't work for every search, but for most topics, just adding an "images" to the search is a quick way to bring up image web results.

ios 15 spotlight images search type

In addition to searching the web for images, Spotlight can also now look for specific pictures in your own photo library. When you search for "cat photos" or "dog photos," for example, Spotlight surfaces the photos that are stored on your device in the "Photos From Apps" section.

ios 15 spotlight photos search
If you tap into a search, you can see additional search results, and there's also an option to open up the ‌Photos‌ app to see all the photos that are relevant to the search.

You can search through your Photo Library in Spotlight by location, people, scenes, and specific objects that are in the photos like a pet or a plant.

‌Photos‌ that were shared with you through the Messages app can be found in Spotlight by using a contact name in the search.

If you swipe downward on the Lock Screen of the ‌iPhone‌, you can get to the Spotlight search interface without having to unlock the ‌iPhone‌.

ios 15 spotlight lock screen search
A Spotlight search conducted while the ‌iPhone‌ is locked does not bring up personal information like your own photos, text messages, and contacts, focusing instead on general content from the web, ‌Siri‌ Knowledge, News, Stocks, dictionary, and more.

All personalized results only come up when the ‌iPhone‌ is unlocked, so if someone gets ahold of your ‌iPhone‌, they can use it for search purposes but will not be able to see your info.

App Searches

App Store searches have been improved in ‌iOS 15‌, and if you search for an app that you want to use, you can now install it right from Spotlight without leaving the Spotlight search interface.

ios 15 install apps from spotlight

Maps Spotlight Search Improvements

If you search for a business that supports Apple's App Clips feature, you can see action buttons on the Maps result in Spotlight. You can do things like access menus or tickets, see reservations, make an appointment, order takeout or delivery, see waitlist and showtime information, get parking details, and more.

app clip maps spotlight button ios 15

Spotlight Search Warnings

As part of a suite of Child Safety features, Apple is expanding guidance for ‌Siri‌ and Spotlight that will offer resources to help children stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations.

If a user searches for topics related to Child Sexual Abuse Material, for example, Apple will offer interventions that will explain to users that interest in this topic is harmful and problematic, offering resources on ways to get help.

Guide Feedback

Have questions about the new Spotlight features in ‌iOS 15‌, know of a feature we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

giggles Avatar
giggles
35 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
The lockscreen search is creepy.

Sure today it won’t show results containing personal data, but how do we know Apple won’t one day be pressured into showing them if the FaceID detects the face of a policeman searching our phone?

Now that the system is already in place, the slippery slurpee? is just a minor update away.

/s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imnotthewalrus Avatar
imnotthewalrus
34 minutes ago at 02:27 pm

I’m not comfortable with Spotlight running all these AI indexing scans on MY device. How do we know that Apple won’t one day be pressured into secretly send this data out to some government agency? The system is already in place now, it would only take a couple of modifications to abuse it. The cat’s out of the bag.

This could clearly turn into a slippery slurpee.
"A Spotlight search conducted while the iPhone is locked does not bring up personal information like your own photos, text messages, and contacts, focusing instead on general content from the web, Siri Knowledge, News, Stocks, dictionary, and more."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikir Avatar
ikir
27 minutes ago at 02:33 pm

I’m not comfortable with Spotlight running all these AI indexing scans on MY device. How do we know that Apple won’t one day be pressured into secretly sending this data out to some government agency? The system is already in place now, it would only take a couple of minor modifications to abuse it. The cat’s out of the bag.

This could clearly turn into a slippery slurpee.
Stop being paranoid. Hash is not a scan, Apple announced it no shady secret, AI search is handy, everyone in industry does these things without privacy instead of Apple. Users are punishing Apple and not others due to ignorance. Why nobody is whining at Google scanning photos (not hashes which are just numbers) or Facebook. It is incredible how easy is to manipulate people. Congratulations.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
giggles Avatar
giggles
40 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
I’m not comfortable with Spotlight running all these AI indexing scans on MUH DEVICE. How do we know that Apple won’t one day be pressured into secretly sending this data out to some government agency? The system is already in place now, it would only take a couple of minor modifications to abuse it. The cat’s out of the bag.

This could clearly turn into a slippery slurpee ?

/s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article165 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article136 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article143 comments
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article125 comments
iphone 13 purple with text

44% of iPhone Users Intend to Upgrade to iPhone 13, Survey Shows

Monday August 9, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
As many as 44 percent of iPhone users intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model and displays with 120Hz refresh rates is the most anticipated new feature, according to a new survey by SellCell. Of the 44 percent of respondents that intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model, 38.2 percent intend to buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 30.8 percent intend to buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and 24...
Read Full Article165 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
retina macbook air 2015 design

Apple Surveys 12-Inch MacBook Users for Opinions on Size, Features, and More

Monday August 9, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is sending surveys to select owners of the now-discontinued 2015 12-inch MacBook, asking them about their opinion on the laptop's size, feature set, and more. Apple announced the 12-inch MacBook in 2015 as a super-light and thin laptop aimed at customers needing an ultra-portable notebook. The 12-inch MacBook featured a fanless design, an Intel processor and was the first Mac to...
Read Full Article176 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Even With iOS 15 Coming Soon, Apple Appears to Be Working on an iOS 14.8 Update

Monday August 9, 2021 6:52 am PDT by
Apple appears to be planning to release at least one more update to the iOS 14 operating system ahead of the launch of iOS 15, according to code spotted in Xcode. There are mentions of all of the released versions of iOS 14 in Xcode, along with a mention of iOS 14.8, which suggests that the new update could be coming in the near future, either ahead of or alongside iOS 15. Spotted in ...
Read Full Article86 comments
best buy sale 2 89

Deals: Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil 2, and More

Monday August 9, 2021 10:33 am PDT by
Best Buy today has a large collection of Apple's iPad lineup on sale, including the 2020 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Pro. We're also tracking discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and other accessories offered by Best Buy. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. 2...
Read Full Article7 comments
apple tv 4k arcade

Apple Engineers Reportedly Pessimistic About Apple's Living Room Hardware Strategy

Sunday August 8, 2021 1:07 pm PDT by
Apple's living room hardware strategy remains poorly defined and lacks a coherent vision, with engineers allegedly pessimistic about the product line, according to a new report. This year the Apple TV got an iterative update with a redesigned Siri Remote, while the HomePod was discontinued. Apple is now said to be developing a combined HomePod-Apple TV device with a built-in screen and...
Read Full Article476 comments