M5 Chip Coming to iPad Pro This Fall
Refreshed iPad Pro models will be the first device to get Apple's faster M5 chip, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's high-end tablets could be refreshed as soon as October.
Apple last updated the iPad Pro line with the M4 chip and OLED display technology in May 2024, so there will be about 17 months between the M4 launch and the M5 launch.
Since the iPad Pro got a major design overhaul with OLED in 2024, the 2025 models aren't expected to feature design changes. They'll have the same slimmed down chassis and OLED display, but will be equipped with the faster M5 chip. The M5 chip will be built on TSMC's improved 3-nanometer process, and it will bring performance and efficiency improvements.
Apple is working on new display technology that will slim down the iPad Pro's bezels, but it's not clear if that will be ready for the M5 models.
