Everything New With Safari in iOS 15: Redesign, Tab Groups, Live Text, Privacy Updates and More

by

Apple's Safari app has undergone a number of changes during the iOS 15 beta testing process. Apple started out with a radical new design that moved the address bar from the top of the app's interface and introduced a floating tab bar, but after a multitude of complaints, there were several redesigns that culminated in an option to undo the ‌iOS 15‌ design entirely.

iOs 15 Safari Feature
This guide walks through all of the features added in the ‌iOS 15‌ Safari app, including those new design options.

Design Changes

Safari started out with a new floating tab design that moved the address bar and tabs to the bottom of the iPhone interface, but now the design change is optional.

new safari design options ios 15
In the Safari section of the Settings app, you can choose your tab view. The "Tab Bar" option moves the address bar to the bottom of the Safari interface, which is the new design.

ios 15 beta 6 safari options
There is a dedicated control bar at the bottom of the Safari interface, and above that, an integrated tab bar and address bar. You can swipe left and right to swap tabs, or tap into the bar to search or type in a new URL. The dedicated control bar was added in a later ‌iOS 15‌ beta and offers access to forward/back, share tools, bookmarking tools, and tabs.

You can get to webpage settings by tapping on the Aa, or reload a page by tapping on the reload button. With this Tab Bar interface, when you scroll through a webpage, the entire Tab Bar collapses down so you can see more of the website. You can bring it back up with a tap.

If you choose "Single Tab" instead of "Tab Bar," the address bar and tabs will remain at the top of the Safari window, which is how iOS 14 works. The design of the Single Tab option is unchanged from ‌iOS 14‌, with the same control bar available at the bottom of the interface. You can't swipe through tabs using the Single Tab interface and will instead need to use the Tab Switcher.

You can swap between the bottom Tab Bar and the Single Tab interface by tapping on the "Aa" button that's next to any URL.

safari show bottom tab bar ios 15 option

Website Tinting

Available in the Settings app, Allow Website Tinting matches the collapsed Safari address bar interface to the website's colors to make it blend in better with the background.

ios 15 safari tinting

Website tinting activated on left, disabled on right

This only applies when you're scrolling through a webpage and have collapsed the address bar. In both Single Tab and Tab Bar modes, the interface adopts the colors of the website at the top and bottom, with the coloring extending all the way to the ‌iPhone‌'s status icons.

Landscape Tab Bar

With the new Landscape Tab Bar setting, when you use your ‌iPhone‌ in landscape mode with Safari, you'll see a Mac-style tab bar that shows all of your open tabs, and you can swipe through them.

ios 15 landscape tab bar

Pull to Refresh

A downward swipe on any webpage in ‌iOS 15‌ will refresh the page, and this is an alternative to having to tap on the reload icon.

ios 15 pull to refresh

Tab Groups

Tabs in ‌iOS 15‌ can be saved into Tab Groups, which offers a way to preserve a set of tabs you have open without having to have those tabs active.

ios 15 safari tab groups
If you're planning a trip, for example, you can save all of your tabs into a "Vacation" group, accessing them when needed and leaving your device free for other content when you're not doing active planning. If you have a set of websites you always open up for work, you can save these in a dedicated Tab Group.

To make a Tab Group, just open up all of the websites that you want to include, tap on the Tabs button with the down arrow, and then tap New Tab Group from [#] Tabs. You can also use this option to create a New Empty Tab Group that tabs can be added to later. Long press on any open tab (or the main address bar if you have the single tab view enabled) to add it to a Tab Group.

To load up a Tab Group, tap on the Tabs button and then tap on the name of the group in the list. All of your Tab Groups sync across your devices so you can access them on iPhones and iPads running iOS and iPadOS 15 as well as on Macs running macOS Monterey.

Tab Overview Grid

In ‌iOS 14‌, all of your open tabs are displayed in a card-like interface that you can swipe through, but in ‌iOS 15‌, open tabs are displayed in a grid view.

ios 15 safari tab tiles
You can tap on the tab button (which is two overlapping squares) to bring up the grid interface that shows all of your open tabs. Tapping on the "X" in the corner of any tab closes it.

Customizable Start Page

Safari is more customizable in ‌iOS 15‌, and you can edit what's available on your start page. This is a feature that has been available on macOS, but is now also available on iOS devices.

ios 15 safari customize start page
To customize the start page, open a new, blank tab, scroll all the way to the bottom of the window, and tap on the "Edit" button.

You can choose to have the start page show Favorites, Frequently Visited sites, Shared With You content, Privacy Report info, Siri Suggestions, Reading List, and iCloud Tabs.

There's an option to use the same Start Page appearance across all devices, and a toggle to upload the background image of your choice.

Intelligent Tracking Prevention Improvements

With updates to Intelligent Tracking Prevention, the feature that keeps websites from tracking your web activity, trackers are now blocked from accessing your IP address to build a profile on you.

HTTPS Upgrade

Safari in ‌iOS 15‌ automatically upgrades sites that are known to support HTTPS from HTTP, which is insecure.

iCloud Private Relay

‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is a privacy feature that makes sure all of your Safari traffic is encrypted.

As explained in our privacy guide, ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay protects your IP address and de-links it from the websites that you visit by utilizing two separate internet relays.

icloud private relay
‌iCloud‌ Private Relay sends all web traffic to a server that is maintained by Apple where information like IP address is stripped. Once the info is removed, the traffic (your DNS request) is sent to a secondary server that's maintained by a third-party company, where it is assigned a temporary IP address, and then the traffic is sent on to its destination.

By having a two-step process that involves both an Apple server and a third-party server, ‌‌iCloud‌‌ Private Relay prevents anyone, including Apple, from determining a user's identity and linking it to the website the user is visiting.

With this system, Apple knows your IP address and the third-party partner knows the site you're visiting, and because the information is de-linked, neither Apple nor the partner company has a complete picture of the site you're visiting and your location, and neither does the website you're browsing. Normally websites have access to this data and combined with cookies, can use it to build a profile of your preferences.

Web Extensions

Safari in ‌iOS 15‌ supports web extensions, with web extensions able to be downloaded and installed through the App Store. Available extensions include content blockers, VPNs, and more.

ios 15 safari extensions

Live Text

With ‌iOS 15‌, iPhones and iPads are able to use a new Live Text feature to detect text in any image, and this includes images that you find in Safari.

safari translate live text interface
Any Safari image that contains text can be selected, copied, pasted, and translated. To use Live Text in Safari, long press on any image and then tap on "Show Text." From there, you can select the text and interact with it like any other text on an ‌iPhone‌.

Shared With You

Shared With You, a new option available on the Safari start page, aggregates all of the links that you've been sent in the Messages app and other social networking apps that support the Shared With You feature.

safari shared with you
This new section is designed to ensure that you don't miss links you've been sent, and it lets you know who sent a link to you so you can get back to them with what you thought.

Guide Feedback

Have questions about the new Safari changes in ‌iOS 15‌, know of a feature we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: Safari
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Stories

apple wallet drivers license

Apple Announces First U.S. States That Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Wednesday September 1, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Apple today announced the first U.S. states that will be rolling out the ability for residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to support the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow, according to Apple. Apple said select TSA security checkpoints in ...
Read Full Article272 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Interest in Switching to iPhone Drops Among Android Users Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch, Survey Shows

Tuesday August 31, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell. The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Read Full Article220 comments
ted lasso notchless phone

No, That Notchless iPhone Spotted in 'Ted Lasso' Isn't the iPhone 13

Tuesday August 31, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Recent sightings of a notchless iPhone in highly popular Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" have led to sensational headlines suggesting this is a canny bit of product placement on Apple's part and that the iPhone 13 will be notchless. In actuality – and this could go without saying – the phone in question is very likely just showing a poorly superimposed display added in post-production. Notchless ...
Read Full Article50 comments
apple watch 6s 202009

Apple Reportedly Planning Multiple New Apple Watch Health Features, Including Temperature and Blood-Pressure Monitoring

Wednesday September 1, 2021 6:25 am PDT by
Apple is planning to add a raft of new health features to the Apple Watch, including blood-pressure trends, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and diabetes detection, as well as a number of updates for existing models, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources who claim to be familiar with Apple's plans and have access to internal company documents...
Read Full Article112 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Reportedly Delayed Due to Quality Issues [Updated]

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:45 am PDT by
Production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to the upcoming watch featuring a "complicated design," according to a report by Nikkei Asia. According to the report, Apple suppliers began small-scale production of the watch last week, and during which, employees "encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance." Manufacturers of Apple...
Read Full Article100 comments
fake airpods 3

Full AirPods 3 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Thursday September 2, 2021 8:17 am PDT by
With Apple's third-generation AirPods believed to be arriving alongside the iPhone 13, which is just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's next-generation wireless earbuds. AirPods 3 clones in a clear case, reportedly showing the next-generation design. It is worth...
Read Full Article55 comments
iPhone in Space

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Emergency Satellite Features for iPhones, 2021 Launch Unlikely

Monday August 30, 2021 3:16 pm PDT by
Apple is working on satellite capabilities for the iPhone that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, reports Bloomberg. The feature would also allow iPhone users to report crashes and other emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage. There are at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, and while satellite technology has been in the...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Will Reportedly Ramp Up at End of September, New MacBook Pros Expected Later in Fall

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe. According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That...
Read Full Article37 comments