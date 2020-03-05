COVID-19 Coronavirus: Impact on Apple's iPhone, Mac and WWDC

Thursday March 5, 2020 11:42 AM PST by Juli Clover
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.


As the virus continues to move through the United States and other countries, it could lead to production and supply problems for several months, and it could cause events like WWDC to be canceled. This guide covers everything that we know about COVID-19's impact on Apple.

Coronavirus Explained


SARS-CoV-2 is a virus in the coronavirus family that surfaced in Wuhan, China in December of 2019, and the illness that it causes is COVID-19. It is believed that the virus originated at a seafood market where exotic animal meats were sold, though Chinese scientists have suggested that it may have originated elsewhere and then spread in the market.

Genetically, SARS-CoV-2 has been found to have a similarity to coronaviruses in bats, which is the animal it may have originated from, though researchers believe a secondary animal such as a pangolin was involved in the transmission.


SARS-CoV-2 is known as a coronavirus because of its shape, which is circular with protruding club-shaped spike peplomars that look similar to the corona aura that surrounds the sun and other stars.

Coronaviruses cause respiratory tract infections, and while many coronaviruses in humans cause mild problems similar to a cold, rarer versions are more dangerous. Other examples of coronaviruses that have raised alarms in the past include SARS and MERS, both of which were deadlier than SARS-CoV-2, but not as widespread. Symptoms include fever, a dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Regardless of where SARS-CoV-2 came from, the virus has infected over 95,000 people and killed more than 3,000, primarily in China. It has spread to over 50 locations around the world, including the United States, and in the U.S. specifically, there have been cases of community transmission, where medical professionals are unsure of how the virus was contracted.

Many younger people who contract COVID-19 have recovered, but because this is a new virus, there are still many unknowns, and older people who are more prone to respiratory issues have not fared as well. There are also unknowns about the extent of the transmissibility of the virus, which has led to events worldwide being canceled as it spreads.

For those who want more information on the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC's website is a good source.

Coronavirus Impact on Apple's Device Sales


When news of COVID-19 spread in late January and infection numbers began to rise, Apple shut down all retail stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China for two or more weeks.


Many of the stores started reopening in late February, but there are still some store locations that remained closed into March, while other stores that reopened in February are operating on reduced hours.

Closing stores, operating on reduced hours, government-imposed travel bans and quarantines, and the public's fear over contracting coronavirus in public spaces have led to less foot traffic in stores in China, which has significantly impacted Apple's sales in the country.

Coronavirus Impact on Apple's Device Production


Many of Apple's suppliers in China were forced to shut down production for several weeks in early February, with the factory closures coming right after the Lunar New Year holiday. Main iPhone suppliers that include Foxconn and Pegatron were closed for quite some time because an outbreak of COVID-19 at a supplier campus where workers live in close quarters would be devastating.


Apple's factories were up and running by mid to late February for the most part, but travel restrictions from heavily impacted areas in China, mandatory quarantines, and low labor return rates led to delays with factories ramping up to full production. Outbreaks in new countries like South Korea have also led to factory closures.

Supplier issues have already led to some Apple products having long ship times, such as build-to-order versions of the iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro, and this could be more of a problem in coming months as existing component supplies dwindle.

Analysts have lowered their estimated device shipments for the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus, and the overall impact of the coronavirus throughout the rest of 2020 remains to be seen.

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to move forward with the launch of the rumored low-cost iPhone that's expected in March, but it's possible there could be some supply issues. Also at risk is the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, which Apple begins working on much earlier in the year.


Apple has implemented travel restrictions for its employees, and employees have not been able to travel to China to begin the preparation process that takes place ahead of when new iPhones are manufactured. In February, Apple employees typically travel to China to perfect their manufacturing processes with partners like Foxconn, and delays have the potential to eat into the time that Apple needs to finalize orders for chips and other ‌iPhone‌ components.

It is not yet known if and how these issues will cause production problems with Apple's 2020 iPhones, but so far, rumors suggest Apple is still on track to launch the new iPhones in fall 2020.

Device production on current and upcoming devices will continue to be impacted well into April, and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo does not believe that ‌iPhone‌ production will significantly improve until the second quarter of 2020.

Apple's Response to Coronavirus


Apple in January announced plans to donate to money to groups dedicated to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in China, and later, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it would more than double the company's donation.

As mentioned before, Apple temporarily closed all corporate offices and retail stores in China in response to the virus. Corporate offices are now reopened, and stores are in the process of reopening.

According to Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌, Apple's chief concern is the health and safety of its employees, supply chain partners, customers, and communities in which it operates, with Apple prioritizing people over revenue.

March Revenue Cuts


Apple in mid-February announced that its financial guidance for the March quarter would fall short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. During the January earnings call, Apple said it expected to see revenue of $63 to $67 billion in the March quarter, but that is no longer a goal the company will be able to meet.

Apple cited lower customer demand in China and constrained ‌iPhone‌ supplies worldwide as the factors leading to lower than expected revenue. We won't know the full extent of the coronavirus's impact on sales until Apple's next earnings call, expected to take place in April.

Apple Stock


Apple's stock has been fluctuating wildly due to uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19. On February 16, Apple's stock hit an all-time high closing price of $327.20, but by February 28, it had dropped as low as the $260s. As of March 2, it was back up to $298 a share.

Stock prices may continue to ping pong back and forth as analysts and shareholders attempt to determine the long-term impact of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus and WWDC


With COVID-19 now spreading across the world, many companies have been canceling or postponing major events that would see people gathering in large numbers.

Mobile World Congress, a major smartphone trade show that takes place in February, was the first to be canceled. The Game Developers Conference, a major gaming event set to take place in San Francisco in March, has been canceled, Google's I/O event has been nixed, and Facebook also recently canceled F8, its annual developers conference that would have happened in May.

The cancellation of F8 is of particular interest because it is an event that's very similar to WWDC. F8 attracts around 5,000 people and it was set to be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, which is also where Apple now hosts WWDC.

F8 was set to take place on May 5 and 6, which is just about a month ahead of when Apple is expected to hold WWDC this year. Apple has not provided firm dates for WWDC in 2020, but based on past year's events, we are expecting Apple to hold it from June 8 to June 12.

Given that Facebook has canceled F8, Apple could be considering a similar move, but at this time, there is no word on whether the event might be postponed or canceled. If WWDC does end up being canceled, Apple may opt to share all of its developer information online while holding a small keynote just for media to announce new software and products.

Similarly, there's also no word on how the coronavirus will affect Apple's plans for a March event, if there are indeed plans for an event in late March.

In Cupertino, California, which is where Apple's campuses are located, there have been reports of multiple coronavirus infections without a known source. These cases are believed to be community transmission cases as the people in question have not traveled to a country with a known outbreak nor have they had contact with people who had an infection from travel.

How COVID-19 spreads in the Bay Area will dictate what Apple decides to do in the coming weeks.

Guide Feedback


Have questions about COVID-19's impact on Apple, know of something we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

15 comments

Related Articles

Apple's Victoria Square Store in Belfast Reportedly Undergoes Deep Clean Amid COVID-19 Contamination Fears [Update: Fake]

Thursday March 5, 2020 1:36 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple's Victoria Square retail store in Belfast, Northern Ireland reportedly closed its doors early on Wednesday to undergo a deep clean, following suspicions of a coronavirus contamination in the local area. Video shared on Facebook appeared to capture a clean-up operation taking place at the store. In the clip, two people wearing breathable isolation suits can be seen wiping the Sequoia wood tables, which appear to have been cleared of products. An anonymous tipster told MacRumors that all devices were removed from the store and the shop floor was still empty as of 8:10 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. A call to the store confirmed that Apple Victoria Square is now open, however staff declined to confirm or deny that a decontamination had taken place overnight. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article if we learn more. Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with one a postgraduate student at Queen's University in Belfast. The student had recently returned from Italy and mixed with others at university. The other adult had been in contact with someone in the U.K. who had tested positive for COVID-19. It's not clear if specific information relating to the movements of the infected adults led to a deep clean of Apple Victoria Square. Whether a decision was taken by Apple itself or was undertaken as part of broader contingency measures by local government to mitigate the spread of the virus remains unknown. The latest positive tests took the total number of cases in the region to three,
Read Full Article11 comments

Apple Retail Stores Warned About Replacement iPhone Shortages Due to Coronavirus

Wednesday March 4, 2020 1:40 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple recently warned technical support staff at its retail stores that replacement iPhones are in short supply, reports Bloomberg. Replacement iPhones for heavily damaged devices are expected to face supply constraints for two to four weeks. Apple Store employees have been informed that they can mail replacement iPhones to customers and provide loaner devices to ease wait times. Apple did not provide employees with specific details as to the cause of the shortage, but the supply constraints are likely linked to production delays caused by the coronavirus. Retail employees also told Bloomberg that some stores are noticing a shortage of individual components used for device repairs. Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron were forced to shut down for two or more weeks in February at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Factories are back up and running at this time, but production has still not ramped up to normal levels due to labor shortages, travel restrictions, and other factors. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone assembler, expects its plants in China to resume normal operation by the end of March. The delays are beginning to affect some product lines, with build-to-order Macs, the Mac Pro, and the iPad Pro seeing supply shortages, and it remains to be seen how new devices expected to launch early in the year will fare in terms of available
Read Full Article23 comments

Apple Temporarily Closes Some Retail Stores in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Wednesday March 4, 2020 2:58 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple will temporarily close one of its retail stores in Italy as the government grapples with the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has experienced the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe so far. Image via SetteBIT Apple Oriocenter in the province of Bergamo will be closed on March 7 and 8, according to Apple's regional website, on orders from the Italian government. The notice is the result of a decree of the President of the Council of Ministers issued last week that will see all medium and large retail stores, including commercial outlets inside shopping centers, shuttered over the coming weekend to halt the spread of the virus. The decree covers the provinces of Bergamo, Cremona, Lodi, and Piacenza. Similar measures will also be undertaken in other Italian provinces. Similar weekend closures occurred at Apple il Leone, Apple Fiordaliso and Apple Carosello on February 29 and March 1. Those closures were also government imposed. The number of deaths has surged in Italy, which is now the country with the most deaths in the world outside of China, where the viral outbreak originated. In the last 24 hours, 27 people have died of the disease in Italy, bringing the total number to 79, according to the Civil Protection Agency. Apple in early February closed all of its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in China, but many stores have since reopened as the outbreak there appears to be slowing. There were 119 new confirmed cases in China on March 3, compared with 125 the day before. An additional 38 people died on March 3, bringing
Read Full Article35 comments

Apple Restricts Employee Travel to South Korea and Italy, Two Countries Hit Hard by Coronavirus

Tuesday March 3, 2020 1:36 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple is no longer allowing its employees to travel to Italy or South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak affecting those countries, reports Bloomberg. Apple had already restricted employee travel to China, which is an issue because Apple engineers often visit China at this time of year to prepare for the manufacturing of new iPhones. "We have instituted specific travel restrictions in a few countries including China, South Korea, and Italy," Apple said in a memo sent out to employees. Apple recommends employees manage meetings through phone calls and video chats."There are many ways to continue to manage our ongoing meetings and activities through calls and video. If you do have travel planned, we suggest you work with your managers to consider delaying or canceling business travel which could be postponed or managed through virtual meetings."At the current time, employees are only able to travel to those areas for business-critical reasons and must have approval from a company vice president. Apple only has one supplier in Italy, STMicroelectronics, but it works with multiple suppliers in South Korea. One Apple supplier in South Korea, LG Innotek, shut down earlier this week after a factory worker tested positive for coronavirus. The factory, which is in Gumi, South Korea, is close to Daegu, where many of the COVID-19 cases in the country are centered. Apple also operates one store in South Korea and 17 in Italy, but none of those have been shut down at this time. Apple has also said that "deep cleaning protocols" are considered a "top priority"
Read Full Article42 comments

Google Cancels May I/O Developer Conference Due to Coronavirus

Tuesday March 3, 2020 12:57 pm PST by Juli Clover
Google today canceled its upcoming I/O developer conference that was set to take place on May 12 to May 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak sweeping the United States. In emails sent out to Google I/O attendees, Google says that it is canceling the physical I/O event but will explore other ways to connect with the developer community. Refunds for I/O will be provided by March 13.Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don't see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to io@google.com. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year's drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket. Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community. We will keep the Google I/O website updated with additional information.Google is the second major tech company to cancel a developer event, following Facebook's decision to cancel F8 last week. As with Facebook's F8 event, Google's I/O conference is similar in scale to WWDC, attracting approximately 5,000 developers from around the world. I/O would have taken place in Mountain View, California, but the canceled F8 conference was set to be held at
Read Full Article94 comments

Foxconn Expects to Resume Normal Production at Chinese Plants by End of March

Tuesday March 3, 2020 3:30 am PST by Tim Hardwick
iPhone assembler Foxconn expects its Chinese plants to resume normal operation by the end of the month after fixing labor shortages resulting from the coronavirus outbreak (via Bloomberg). The first quarter of the year is typically quiet for Apple and its Taiwanese iPhone supplier after a boom in sales over the holiday season. However, ongoing delays from the coronavirus outbreak in China could cause Apple to miss its schedule for mass producing its upcoming low-cost iPhone, according to at least one report. "As of today, the production resumption has reached 50% of seasonal required capacity. Based on the current schedule, we shall be able to reach full seasonal capacity by the end of March," [Foxconn] said in a stock exchange filing. "There are still plenty of uncertainties which we cannot quantify around the potential impact on the full year."Apple was planning to begin mass production on the low-cost ‌iPhone‌ in February, but sources that spoke to Nikkei last month said that meeting that target was "very challenging" and production could be delayed until March. Current rumors have suggested Apple plans to unveil the new ‌iPhone‌ at an event that's set to take place in March, perhaps on March 31, with Apple then releasing the device on April 3. Though there are issues with production, multiple sources have said the new ‌iPhone‌ is still going to launch on time. Foxconn slashed its 2020 revenue outlook in early February after it imposed strict quarantines at its main base in China to guard against the coronavirus outbreak. The manufacturer previously claimed
Read Full Article6 comments

WSJ Examines Apple's Reliance on China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Monday March 2, 2020 1:56 pm PST by Juli Clover
Production on Apple's devices has been stymied in recent weeks due to delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China. Many of Apple's China-based suppliers had to shut down for two weeks or more in February, and there are still staffing issues as factories work to ramp up production around travel bans, quarantines, and other problems. Amid the China coronavirus outbreak, which has caused Apple to announce that it won't make its March quarter revenue goals, The Wall Street Journal has taken a look at Apple's reliance on China and why Apple is likely to continue to be dependent on China for the foreseeable future. Apple's operations team has been raising concerns about the company's reliance on China, and as early as 2015, there were suggestions that Apple relocate assembly of one or more products to Vietnam, allowing Apple to start training workers and creating component providers outside of China. Senior managers shot down the idea at the time, and transitioning away from China has been "too challenging to undertake." Apple has, however, begun to move some production outside of China. Apple has moved AirPods Pro assembly to Vietnam due to tariffs, and now produces some iPhones in India, but a complete break "is impossible." As The Wall Street Journal points out, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been downplaying the need for changes in the supply chain. On Friday, Cook said in an interview that if there are supply chain changes because of the coronavirus, it will be "adjusting some knobs, not some kind of wholesale fundamental change." Apple is not able to break
Read Full Article66 comments

Kuo: iPhone Production Will Not Significantly Improve Until Second Quarter of 2020

Sunday March 1, 2020 3:21 pm PST by Frank McShan
Apple's iPhone production will not significantly improve until the second quarter of 2020, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors. In the past few weeks, Kuo has warned of delays and low labor return rates at Apple supplier factories in China. iPhone camera lens shipments from supplier Genius Electronic Optical reportedly fell significantly over the past month, and supplies are dwindling. Kuo predicts there is about a month of lens inventory remaining, with significant production resuming in May at the earliest. Looking forward to upcoming models, Kuo predicts the 2020 iPhones will maintain the same ultra-wide lens design as the iPhone 11. Kuo in January predicted that all of the 5G iPhones were still on track to launch in the fall of 2020. More recently, Kuo mentioned that the long-rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" would still be on track to launch in the first half of 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak. With the effects of COVID-19 reaching global status, it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's supply
Read Full Article43 comments

iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case

Sunday March 1, 2020 3:05 pm PST by Frank McShan
iPhone camera module supplier LG Innotek has closed one of its factories after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, reports Reuters. Located in Gumi, South Korea, the factory is close to Daegu, where most of the South Korean coronavirus cases have been confirmed. A company official stated that the plant will be closed on Monday for disinfection. The report also mentions that Samsung has also been forced to shut down one of its factories in Gumi due to a worker contracting the virus.  The factory will not fully reopen until Tuesday. LG Innotek is an important supplier for Apple, and it remains questionable as to whether or not the factory will reopen on Tuesday.  If the shutdown remains brief, there will unlikely be any major impacts on iPhone production. Just a few days ago, Tim Cook did an interview with Fox Business in which he expressed optimism about things returning to normal. In regards to China, Cook said it "feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control." Apple has even begun sending care packages to those affected in the Hubei and Wenzhou provinces in
Read Full Article29 comments

Apple Sends Care Packages to Employees Stranded in China's Wenzhou City and Hubei Province by Coronavirus

Saturday February 29, 2020 9:43 am PST by Hartley Charlton
Apple has sent gift packages that include an iPad, face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and more, to its employees stranded in Wenzhou and Hubei due to the coronavirus, according to details shared on Chinese social network Weibo. While over half of Apple Stores have reopened on shortened hours in China, many retail, corporate, and manufacturing staff remain at home. Families who have received the care packages are said to be "moved" by Apple's efforts. A letter enclosed in each parcel says that the iPads are provided for children's online learning or to help pass the time during the "prolonged stay at home."Dear Colleagues in Hubei and Wenzhou, We hope this note finds you heathy and well. Since the last communication with you, we understand that you are all staying strong in this challenging time. We understand the difficulties you are facing and would like to provide our best support to you and your families. Hubei and the city of Wuhan have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, which has now claimed 2,835 lives in China. We are sending our best wishes to you, on behalf of the entire Apple Team, together with another CareKit for you and your families. In the kit, you will find comfort items and an iPad which can be used to facilitate children's online learning or help pass the time during the prolonged stay at home. In addition, a series of counselling and consultation services have been prepared especially for you to help you through this time.At Apple's annual shareholder meeting on February 26, CEO Tim Cook commented on the
Read Full Article162 comments

March Game Developers Conference Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Friday February 28, 2020 4:47 pm PST by Juli Clover
The annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) that was set to take place from March 16 to March 20 in San Francisco, has been postponed until "later in the summer," event organizers announced today. After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time . We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.GDC is the latest event to be canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the announcement comes after many major companies had dropped out of the event. Sony, EA, Microsoft, Blizzard, Unity, and Epic had all said they would not attend. GDC is one of the biggest gaming conferences in the world, last year attracting approximately 27,000 attendees. The event takes place every spring at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. All paid registrants who signed up to attend GDC will receive a full refund within four to six weeks. Presentations from
Read Full Article72 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks Long-Term Coronavirus Impact in New Interview

Friday February 28, 2020 10:46 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, and while there, he did an interview with Fox Business. Portions of the interview where Cook discussed the coronavirus were shared yesterday, but now the entire 10 minute interview has been released. Expanding on his comments about the coronavirus, Cook says that things are progressing as expected in terms of "bringing things back," but it will take some time. "By and large, I think this is a temporary condition, not a long-term kind of thing. Apple is fundamentally strong, and that's how I see it," Cook said. Cook said that he's not sure whether the coronavirus will continue to have an impact on Apple's sales beyond the March quarter. "We're still in February and there's reason for optimism, but we'll see," he said. Focus has shifted from China to South Korea and Italy, and Cook said he believes it's important to see "what happens there and whether something new comes out of that." On the topic of stock fluctuations due to the coronavirus, Cook had this to say:I don't really focus on the short term in relation to the market. I think for me, and the way we run the company, we work towards the long-term and I see no long-term difference between what was happening four weeks ago versus what's happening today. The market takes time to recognize that and so forth. It's going to do what it's going to do, and I'm the last person to be able to predict it. For me, yeah, I look through that. Look through the noise and concentrate on the future. And the future looks very bright. Cook was asked whether Apple is
Read Full Article49 comments

Apple's Stock Price Experiencing Major Fluctuations Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak

Friday February 28, 2020 9:47 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's stock has been on a rollercoaster ride today since opening at $257.26, with shares rising as high as $278.41 within a span of a few hours before quickly plummeting as low as the $260s. At times, the price has swung by as much as $10 in both directions in a matter of minutes in what has been a volatile trading session. Apple's stock is still down significantly from its all-time high closing price of $327.20 on February 16, just over two weeks ago. Apple's performance is in line with a broader selloff of Dow Jones stocks that analysts believe stems from concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The virus has infected at least 80,000 people worldwide, resulting in at least 2,800 deaths, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The coronavirus outbreak prompted many of Apple's suppliers to suspend production at their factories in China last month, while Apple also temporarily closed its retail stores across the country out of an abundance of caution, leading the company to issue a rare revenue warning for the March quarter early last week. While many of those factories and stores have since reopened, with measures in place such as limited production and reduced hours, there remains a lot of uncertainty over the COVID-19 situation and that appears to be impacting major stocks, ranging from Apple to Coca-Cola to Disney. Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday said he feels that "China is getting the coronavirus under control," adding that the number of reported infections in the region is "coming down day by day by
Read Full Article87 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'It Feels to Me China is Getting Coronavirus Under Control'

Thursday February 27, 2020 11:27 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Birmingham, Alabama today, where he spoke at an event for EdFarm, which will offer Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum alongside civil rights education conducted through augmented reality. Following his EdFarm speech, Cook did an interview with Fox Business. The interview is set to air in full on Friday, but in a clip shared today, Cook spoke about the impact of the coronavirus on Apple's business. According to Cook, he believes that China is starting to get the coronavirus under control, and that he is optimistic about things returning to normal.It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. When you look at the numbers, they're coming down day by day by day. And so I'm very optimistic there.Cook says that Apple's suppliers in China are getting back to work and that production is ramping up.On the supplier side, we have suppliers, you know, iPhone is built everywhere in the world. We have key components coming from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on and so forth. When you look at the parts that are done in China, we have reopened factories, so the factories were able to work through the conditions of opening. They're also in ramp, so I think of this as sort of the third phase of getting back to normal and we're in phase three of the ramp mode.In the full interview set air on Friday, Cook will comment on the possibility of the coronavirus disruptions continuing past the second quarter of the year. Cook's comments come two weeks after Apple announced that it would not meet its revenue
Read Full Article167 comments

Facebook Cancels May F8 Developer Conference Due to Coronavirus: What Does That Mean for WWDC?

Thursday February 27, 2020 10:48 am PST by Juli Clover
Facebook today announced that it has canceled its F8 developer conference that was set to take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on May 5 and 6. In a statement, Facebook said that given "growing concerns" about COVID-19, the in-person component of F8 has been nixed. Instead of F8, Facebook is planning locally hosted events, videos, and live streamed content. This was a tough call to make - F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it's one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world - but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it's important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn't feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.F8 is an event that's on the same scale as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, and last year, it attracted 5,000 attendees. It was also set to take place on May 5 and 6, which is just about a month ahead of when Apple is likely planning to host WWDC 2020 at the same venue. Whether Apple is considering a similar cancelation remains to be seen as WWDC is a month later, but with F8 canceled, there's a possibility. For the last few years, Apple's WWDC events have been held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in early June. No concrete dates or clear indications of when the event will take place have been discovered as of yet this year, but based on past event dates, we believe June 8 to 12 is the most
Read Full Article85 comments

Popular Mobile Game Plague Inc. Removed From App Stores in China

Thursday February 27, 2020 8:25 am PST by Eric Slivka
Ndemic Creations today released a statement acknowledging that its popular mobile game Plague Inc. has been removed from App Stores in China. The company says it received a notice saying that Plague Inc. "includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China," but no further information on regulators' objections to the game have been shared. It's possible and perhaps even likely that the removal is linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that originated in China, with regulators possibly concerned that a game intended to entertain is hitting a little too close to home given the severe ongoing impacts in that country. As Ndemic Creations points out, however, Plague Inc. has been recognized by the U.S. CDC and other organizations for its educational impact that helps players understand how diseases spread.It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19. We are working very hard to try and find a way to get the game back in the hands of Chinese players - we don’t want to give up on you - however, as a tiny independent games studio in the UK, the odds are stacked against us. Our immediate priority is to try and make contact with the Cyberspace Administration of China to understand their concerns and
Read Full Article36 comments

Apple's iPhone 12 Preparations May Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Tuesday February 25, 2020 3:23 pm PST by Juli Clover
At this time of year, Apple engineers and executives typically visit China as Apple's suppliers start getting ready to manufacture new iPhones, but that preparation process is delayed this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, reports Reuters. Production of new devices usually kicks off in the summer, but during the first months of the year, Apple employees visit China to perfect assembly processes with manufacturing partners like Foxconn. Reuters spoke to former Apple employees who said that it "could be bad" if Apple's engineers haven't been able to meet up with Foxconn engineers in China to plan iPhone 12 production."They probably have one assembly line they're trying things out on," said one of the former employees who asked not to be named discussing production matters. "Are Apple's engineers with the Foxconn engineers? If they are, they're probably making progress. But if they're not, if they're quarantined, that could be bad."People familiar with Apple's process for device prototyping to manufacturing said that work typically picks up after the Lunar New Year. By February, Apple is normally in the late stages of engineering validation, where Foxconn workers assemble a small number of devices and the manufacturing process is reviewed. Reuters says that delays at this stage can eat into the time Apple needs to finalize orders for chips and other iPhone components that need to be made well in advance of when full production begins. In March and April, Apple and Foxconn engineers work together to set up assembly lines and do trial runs, with final
Read Full Article62 comments

Apple Asks Shareholders Attending Tomorrow's Meeting to Follow CDC Coronavirus Quarantine Measures

Tuesday February 25, 2020 12:06 pm PST by Juli Clover
Ahead of Apple's 2020 shareholders meeting, which is set to take place tomorrow, Apple has asked attendees traveling from China to make sure they adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's quarantine guidelines. In the notice, which was shared on Twitter this morning and spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple says that it has worked in close consultation with public health experts and is following official CDC guidance.Health and Safety Precautions Apple is following official guidance on COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working in close consultation with public health experts. We ask shareholders who have traveled to China in February to ensure they have completed the required 14-day quarantine period prior to the meeting in order to attend.Coronavirus concerns have made people wary of attending events with a large number of people. Mobile World Congress (MWC), a major event that normally takes place in February, was canceled, and upcoming events that include the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Pax East are seeing multiple major companies drop out. The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been primarily limited to China, but in recent days, infections have spread significantly in other countries like South Korea, Italy, and Iran. Just today, the CDC warned Americans that it expects COVID-19 to spread in the United States. More than 80,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, and there have been 2,700 deaths. Apple's shareholder meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs
Read Full Article45 comments

Over Half of Apple's Retail Stores in China Reopened Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

Monday February 24, 2020 3:18 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple has now reopened 29 of its 42 retail locations in China, according to Apple's store websites in the country that were reviewed by Bloomberg. Many of Apple's stores in China have been shut down for the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Most locations that have been reopened continue to operate on shortened hours, with some open for less than eight hours a day. Additional stores are expected to reopen as soon as this week, but there is no word on when all Apple Stores in China will be operational. Apple last week said that its March quarter revenue will fall short of expectations because of constrained iPhone supplies worldwide and lower customer demand for Apple products in China caused by store closures. The shuttered stores and limited hours have significantly reduced customer traffic, and though Apple's supplier factories in areas outside of the Hubei province have reopened, ramp up to full production on devices has been slower than expected. According to a second report from Bloomberg, Apple's iPhone sales started dropping in January as the coronavirus spread. Numbers supplied by a UBS research note that includes official Chinese data suggests iPhone sales fell 28 percent compared to the prior month, which is a larger than normal decline for that time of the year. February sales numbers are expected to be "far worse" due to supply and demand issues related to the outbreak. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation and will provide additional information during its next quarterly earnings call in
Read Full Article63 comments

10 More Apple Stores Reopen Across China, Other Stores Outside of Beijing Remain Closed

Wednesday February 19, 2020 4:00 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple has updated its website to indicate that it will reopen 10 more stores across China, following closures due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan. The stores, listed below, will reopen on February 19 for limited business hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time until further notice, as noted by iMore. Chengdu Apple Chengdu Vientiane City Apple Chengdu Taikoo LiDalian Apple Dalian Han Lung Plaza Apple Centennial CityGuangzhou Apple Pearl River New City Apple Sky PlazaQuingdao Apple Quingdao Vientiane City (pictured)Shanghai Apple Hong Kong Plaza Apple Nanjing East Road Apple PudongApple reopened all five of its retail stores in the Beijing area on February 14, operating on similar limited hours. Apple has yet to announce reopening dates for its other stores in mainland China, which remain listed as closed on its website due to the viral outbreak. Apple began working toward re-opening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country last week. Reports suggest ongoing delays from the coronavirus outbreak in China will likely impact iPhone production, in particular its upcoming low-cost iPhone, and inventories of existing models could remain low until April or longer. The coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people, and there have been at least 1,870 deaths, primarily in
Read Full Article14 comments