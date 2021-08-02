Australian Government Now Offering COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates for Apple Wallet

The Australian government has introduced support for adding COVID-19 vaccination digital certificates to Apple Wallet via the Express Plus Medicare app on iOS.

As spotted by Tap Down Under , users who have received two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine now have access to the digital certificate through their Medicare online account or via the Medicare app , downloadable as a PDF or by using the "Add to Apple Wallet" option.

The front of the digital certificate includes the user's date of birth, document number, and the "valid from" date, which indicates the date the second dose was received. The back of the pass includes the individual's Healthcare Identifier, what vaccine was received, and the date of both doses.

The Australian digital certificate is official proof of COVID-19 vaccination should it become needed domestically or for travel, and is separate from any other immunizations the individual may have received. The certificate is similar to digital passes generated by some other government apps, such as the UK's NHS COVID pass scheme.