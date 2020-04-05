MacRumors
All >
Guides
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Donating Over 20 Million Masks to Healthcare Professionals, Producing Face Shields With Suppliers

Sunday April 5, 2020 2:51 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple CEO Tim Cook today shared a video message with an update on the company's response to the ongoing pandemic.

Cook said Apple has now sourced over 20 million masks that it is in the process of donating to healthcare professionals around the world. Apple is working with governments to ensure that the masks are donated to the places of greatest need.


Cook added that Apple's design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams are working with suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for medical workers. Apple plans to donate one million face shields by the end of this week, followed by an additional one million per week. Cook said the face shields take less than two minutes to assemble.

The adjustable face shields can be packed flat, allowing 100 to fit in each box. Shipments will initially go to facilities in the United States, but Apple plans to expand distribution globally at a later date.

Apple recently delivered its first batch of face shields to Kaiser medical facilities in the Santa Clara Valley and said feedback was very positive.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mozumder
38 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
Unfortunately they'll probably get confiscated by Trump, since Trump has been confiscating medical resource to transfer to his favorite red states like Florida.

Massachusetts had to sneak in medical supplies through Robert Kraft's airplane in order to avoid confiscation.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
rhyzome
33 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
Savin' the world
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

New Low-Cost 'iPhone SE' Could Launch as Soon as Tomorrow

Thursday April 2, 2020 4:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new low-cost iPhone is set to launch as early as Friday, April 3, according to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites a tip from a "highly trusted reader." The site says that while it can't be certain about the launch date, "Apple could reveal and begin taking orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow." The iPhone 8 Apple is said to be planning to call the new iPhone, which is...
Read Full Article344 comments

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air vs. 2020 iPad Pro

Wednesday April 1, 2020 2:45 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in March updated both the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, and with the iPad Pro increasingly positioned as a computer replacement, we thought we'd compare both new machines to see how they measure up and which one might be a better buy depending on user needs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're comparing the base model 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the base model...
Read Full Article123 comments

AirTags Referenced in New Apple Support Video

Thursday April 2, 2020 12:12 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has accidentally referenced its widely rumored AirTags item tracking tags in a video that it uploaded to its Apple Support channel on YouTube today. The video was first spotted by the blog Appleosophy and has quickly been removed. The video was titled "How to erase your iPhone." AirTags were mentioned in Settings > Apple ID > Find My > Find My iPhone under Enable Offline Finding, with...
Read Full Article65 comments

Intel Unveils 10th-Gen Processors Suitable for Next 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Wi-Fi 6 and Turbo Boost Speeds Above 5GHz

Thursday April 2, 2020 7:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Intel today announced the launch of its latest 10th-generation Core processors for high-end notebooks, potentially including the next 16-inch MacBook Pro. The batch of 45W chips, part of the Comet Lake family, are built on Intel's 14nm++ architecture. The new H-series chips have the same base clock speeds as the 9th-generation chips in the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Turbo Boost speeds...
Read Full Article226 comments

Apple Paid Hacker $75,000 for Uncovering Zero-Day Camera Exploits in Safari

Friday April 3, 2020 3:58 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple paid out $75,000 to a hacker for identifying multiple zero-day vulnerabilities in its software, some of which could be used to hijack the camera on a MacBook or an iPhone, according to Forbes. A zero-day vulnerability refers to a security hole in software that is unknown to the software developer and the public, although it may already be known by attackers who are quietly exploiting...
Read Full Article46 comments

Apple Offers Employees Deep Discounts on HomePod, Beats Headphones and More

Friday April 3, 2020 11:14 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is offering employees significant discounts on products that include the HomePod and Beats headphones, according to details on the deals shared by MacGeneration and 9to5Mac. Apple is said to be clearing stock of Beats headphones and HomePods, providing them to employees through an internal deals program. The HomePod is available at a 50 percent discount, dropping the price to $149.50,...
Read Full Article95 comments

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Updated With 'iPhone SE' Compatibility on Apple's Online Store

Thursday April 2, 2020 8:10 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Another clue has surfaced to suggest that Apple's rumored lower-cost iPhone SE successor will likely be released soon. Earlier today, a product listing for a Belkin screen protector on Apple's online store was updated to reflect compatibility with not only the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, but also the iPhone SE. Given the original iPhone SE was a 4-inch device, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are...
Read Full Article140 comments

Apple Adding Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List at End of April

Wednesday April 1, 2020 2:24 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be added to its vintage and obsolete products list on April 30:MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)Apple defines vintage...
Read Full Article119 comments

Zoom Updates Mac App Installer to Remove Controversial 'Preflight' Installation Method

Thursday April 2, 2020 11:42 am PDT by Eric Slivka
The popular video conferencing company Zoom has been under scrutiny over the past few days for the method used to install the Mac version of its app, which essentially abused a "preflight" compatibility check to install the app without the user needing to explicitly grant installation permission, as highlighted by developer Felix Seele earlier this week. Screenshot of preflight compatibility ...
Read Full Article49 comments

Top Stories: Apple Leaks iPhone SE and AirTags, Apple Buys Dark Sky, and More

Saturday April 4, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
With the calendar rolling over to April this week, we yet again saw several leaks and rumors, most notably including Apple itself leaking some references to a pair of long-rumored products: a new budget iPhone SE and AirTags item trackers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple also acquired popular weather app Dark Sky, while Amazon's Prime Video app now allows...
Read Full Article32 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Contributing Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Double Spider-Man Action Figures – The TouchArcade Show #441
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Door Kickers: Action Squad’
Hidden Gem Indie RPG ‘The Greater Good’ is Heading to iOS April 22nd
Game Stew’s First-Person Dungeon Crawler ‘Castle of White Night’ Launches April 16th and is Up for Pre-Order Now
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘In Other Waters’, ‘Random Heroes: Gold Edition’, and Today’s Other New Releases, Massive Spring Sales, and More
‘Legend of the Skyfish 2’ from Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio Is This Week’s New Apple Arcade Game
‘Dragalia Lost’ Has a Lot Planned for This Month Including the Return of the ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ Events, Difficulty Updates, New Raid Events, and More
NES-Inspired Action Platformer ‘The Curse of Issyos’ Coming to iOS April 30th, Discounted Pre-Order Available Now
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]