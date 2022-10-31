iPhone Output at Foxconn's Biggest Plant Could Fall by 30% Next Month Due to China Lockdowns

by

iPhone production at one of the world's largest factories could fall by as much as 30% next month due to tightening COVID-19 restrictions in China, according to a new report today.

Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn's main Zhengzhou plant, which employs about 200,000 people, was hit by the stringent curbs after an outbreak at the factory, which led the city of about 10 million people locked down as a result.

It's not clear how many cases of the virus have been identified, but the outbreak forced staff to lock down at the workplace, which has reportedly caused unrest and even led some employees to escape by jumping a fence outside the plant.

Foxconn is working to boost ‌iPhone‌ production at another factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A second person familiar with the situation said many workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was continuing.

Last week, Foxconn announced it was banning all dine-in catering at the Zhengzhou plant and would be requiring workers to eat meals in their rooms. At the same time, the Taiwanese company said it was maintaining normal production as it ramped up iPhone 14 assembly ahead of the busy holiday period.

Localities in China continue to grapple with President Xi Jinping's rigid zero-COVID policy, which imposes strict measures including anything from regular testing and travel restrictions to full-scale lockdowns.

Factories are usually able to continue to operate under a "closed loop" system where staff live and work on-site, but the arrangements have caused various problems, including workers expressing anger on social media at their treatment and living conditions.

no_idea Avatar
no_idea
14 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Cracks me up that we are still having lock downs…they don’t work folks.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Apple seriously needs to get out of China. What is it going to take?
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
9 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Don’t fret. They just won’t make anymore Plus.
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
3 minutes ago at 06:13 am
You know how the virus is still penetrating these closed loops? Someone is being reckless. It’s usually someone in management who usually the ‘do as I say and not as I do’ type. They are not wearing their mask outside of work or
taking necessary social distancing when away from the compound. After contracting the virus outside they bring it to the factory and don’t even practice proper safety measure and spread to those poor workers who end up suffering for it.

Those workers are doing their job, they travel from faraway provinces so they are not gonna do anything to jeopardize their livelihoods.
performa_6400 Avatar
performa_6400
2 minutes ago at 06:13 am
The rest of the world has figure out how to move on, China needs to follow suit. Otherwise supply shortages will continue to be a thing, as will inflation.
