iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case
The report also mentions that Samsung has also been forced to shut down one of its factories in Gumi due to a worker contracting the virus. The factory will not fully reopen until Tuesday.
LG Innotek is an important supplier for Apple, and it remains questionable as to whether or not the factory will reopen on Tuesday. If the shutdown remains brief, there will unlikely be any major impacts on iPhone production.
Just a few days ago, Tim Cook did an interview with Fox Business in which he expressed optimism about things returning to normal. In regards to China, Cook said it "feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control." Apple has even begun sending care packages to those affected in the Hubei and Wenzhou provinces in China.
That.... makes no sense. Body temperature is 37c, virus seems to deal with it pretty well.
The virus dies at 27C I hear. Guessing that the summer will eradicate it.
