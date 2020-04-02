According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new low-cost iPhone that is set to be released during the first half of 2020, perhaps in March 2020, with Apple aiming to bring up-to-date technology to customers at a lower price point.

Rumors referred to this device as the "iPhone SE 2" due to its expected price point of $399 or the "iPhone 9," which Apple skipped over with the launch of the iPhone X, but apparently Apple is simply going to call the device the "iPhone SE," cementing its position as a followup to the original 2016 iPhone SE.

Calling the iPhone an iPhone SE brings to mind the iPhone 5-style design of the iPhone SE with its small 4-inch display, but the new iPhone is expected to look more like an iPhone 8 than anything else. In fact, based on the rumors we've heard, this new device is going to be an updated iPhone 8 that uses the same components as the iPhone 8, and case makers have already started creating cases for it.

The low-cost iPhone will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display (likely supplied by LG), but will come upgraded with the same A13 chip that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, meaning it will be super speedy. It will include 3GB RAM, and it will continue to offer Touch ID instead of Face ID, with the Touch ID Home button at the bottom of the device.

There will be a single-lens rear camera to keep costs low (likely the same camera used in the iPhone 8), and it is expected to come in space gray, silver, and red color options. Like Apple's flagship iPhone lineup, it will not feature 3D Touch, instead likely adopting Haptic Touch. Storage options are likely to include 64, 128, and 256GB.

There are many people who loved the form factor of the iPhone SE as it was Apple's smallest available iPhone until it was discontinued, but it sounds like 4.7 inches is as small as Apple plans to go in the future.

The upcoming low-cost iPhone is expected to be a popular upgrade option for iPhone users who currently have an iPhone 6 or 6s and are looking for an affordable upgrade that offers the same feature set. It's also likely to be popular in countries where lower-cost devices sell well, and Kuo believes Apple will sell somewhere between 20 to 30 million units in 2020. Multiple rumors have indicated the upcoming iPhone will feature a $399 price tag, which would make it the most affordable iPhone Apple has released since 2016.

Kuo has provided us with the most information about the new device, but other sources including Nikkei, Taiwan's Economic Daily News, and Bloomberg have also confirmed that Apple is working on a new low-cost 4.7-inch iPhone set to launch in the spring of 2020.

Current rumors suggest the launch of the iPhone SE is imminent, with Apple planning to debut it very soon.

New cases designed for the low-cost iPhone have started showing up at Best Buy, with a stock date of April 5, which is in line with rumors that the new device is launching soon.

Renders

OnLeaks, a well-known leaker who has shared accurate renderings of iPhones in the past, recently shared a render of the "iPhone SE 2." The device looks similar to an iPhone 8, though OnLeaks believes it will be 0.5mm thicker, measuring in at 7.8mm thick. Height and width (138.55mm x 67.4mm) are expected to be identical to the iPhone 8.

The glass back and polished metal frame are not confirmed features and are based on assumption rather than accurate rumors. It is not known if the iPhone SE 2 will have a glass back for wireless charging.

Two Models?

A rumor from DigiTimes, citing sources in the Taiwanese supply chain, has said that Apple may release two versions of the iPhone SE 2 in 2020, though it's not clear if this information is correct as DigiTimes is often hit or miss with the rumors that it shares.

A leaked version of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac reportedly also suggests Apple is perhaps working on two low-cost iPhone models, one that will be 4.7 inches and a second that will be 5.5 inches, ultimately replacing the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

According to 9to5Mac, both will have the same feature set and iPhone 8-style design with Touch ID Home button, single-lens rear camera, and A13 chip.

iPhone SE 2 Plus?

Though the "iPhone SE 2" hasn't been released, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already shared predictions about its successor, coming in 2021. Kuo expects Apple to introduce an "iPhone SE 2 Plus" with a full-screen design, no Face ID, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This device is expected to feature a 5.5 or 6.1-inch LCD display and it will be positioned as a lower-cost iPhone.